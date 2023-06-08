The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Presents MALVOLIO An Irreverent Sequel Inspired By Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

The Classical Theatre of Harlem celebrates its 11th season of free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park performances at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 1 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Presents MALVOLIO An Irreverent Sequel Inspired By Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Presents MALVOLIO An Irreverent Sequel Inspired By Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

The Classical Theatre of Harlem, a staple of artistic excellence in New York City for over two decades, announces its summer production of Malvolio, an irreverent comedy written by Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence Betty Shamieh, as a sequel inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem celebrates its 11th season of free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park performances at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem.   You can RSVP today at cthnyc.org.

 

This production explores the life of Malvolio after the events of Twelfth Night as he steps into the role of a military general while donning his iconic yellow and black leggings.

 

“The Classical Theatre of Harlem has been at the forefront of changing the face of American theatre for years,” said CTH Producing Artistic Director Ty Jones.  “We have been persistent in challenging classical texts to make them more vibrant and relevant for the communities that have been sidelined for much of the history of American theatre. Malvolio will not only continue the conversation but spark new opportunities with and for the communities we serve.”

Jones added, “I am thrilled that The Mellon Foundation has given us an opportunity to give voice to a playwright like Betty Shamieh, who had the courage to script a sequel to one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies from her unique perspective.”

Allen Gilmore* leads this cast as Malvolio, alongside Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison* as King Chadlio, bringing a wealth of talent and passion to the stage. The cast includes:

 

  • Déjà Anderson-Ross as understudy Maria
  • Stephanie Berry* as Olivia
  • Marcus Byers Jr. as Ensemble
  • Taylor Collier as Ensemble
  • John DeFilippo as Ensemble, understudy Valentin
  • Perri Gaffney* as Viola, understudy Nurse
  • Paula Galloway* as Maria, understudy Olivia & Viola
  • Matthew J Harris* as Fool
  • Brynlie Helmich as Ensemble
  • Marjorie Johnson* as Nurse
  • Kineta Kunutu* as Volina
  • Gabriel Lawrence* as Orsino
  • Valériane Louisy as Ensemble
  • Tony Macht* as Valentin, Ensemble, understudy Curious
  • Collin McConnell as Curious, understudy Fool
  • JD Mollison* as Prince Furtado
  • CB Murray* as Father Topas, understudy Malvolio & King Chadlio
  • Al-nisa Petty* as Ensemble, understudy Volina
  • Nathan M. Ramsey* as Sebastian, understudy Orsino & Prince Furtado
  • Duane Shabazz as Ensemble, understudy Sir Toby Belch & Sebastian
  • David Ryan Smith* as Sir Toby Belch
  • Jonathan McClinton Smith as Ensemble
  • Timothy Wilson as Ensemble

* denotes member of Actors' Equity Association 

 

The Design team for the production, led by Scenic Designers Christopher & Justin Swader and Costume Designer Celeste Jennings, has created a visually stunning world for the characters to inhabit. The team also includes Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer), Frederick Kennedy (Sound Designer), Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor (Video Designer), Alexander Wylie (Properties Designer), and Earon Nealey (Hair & Makeup Designer).

 

The stage management team is led by Jessica Forella* (Production Stage Manager) and Mary Kate Baughman* (Stage Manager).

 

For more information about the cast, the performance schedule, and how to reserve free tickets, please visit cthnyc.org.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. CTH combines original adaptations, music, and dance to present great classics of world literature and contemporary works that will stand the test of time. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has presented works ranging from traditional classical playwrights (Anton Chekhov, Euripides and William Shakespeare) to established 20th-century playwrights (August Wilson, Langston Hughes and Jean Genet) to new plays by emerging playwrights. CTH also proudly provides theater-based training and live theater experiences to Harlem youth and their families through its arts education program, Project Classics. The organization incorporates other theater-related programming including Future Classics, Playwrights' Playground, and Revisited Classics to engage new audiences, invest in artistic development and give exposure to emerging creators.  

 

The company serves over 20,000 live audience members per year. Its online offerings have drawn over 500,000 viewers. To learn more, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2247213®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cthnyc.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Photos: Go Inside Hermitage Artist Retreat Alumni Bash With Regina Taylor, Bess Wohl, Mart Photo
Photos: Go Inside Hermitage Artist Retreat Alumni Bash With Regina Taylor, Bess Wohl, Martyna Majok, And More

The Hermitage Artist Retreat celebrated 20 incredible years of artists and the creation of new work on Monday, June 5 with an Alumin Bash held in Times Square. 

2
Photos: Playwright Doug Devita Celebrates The Release of FABLE At The Drama Book Shop and Photo
Photos: Playwright Doug Devita Celebrates The Release of FABLE At The Drama Book Shop and Sardi's

The Drama Book Shop served as host for a special celebration of the publishing of Doug DeVita’s latest play, FABLE, concerning the backstory that went on during the creation of arguably one of the most celebrated musicals of the golden age, GYPSY.

3
Mei Ann Teo Joins Ping Chong and Companys New Artistic Leadership Team Photo
Mei Ann Teo Joins Ping Chong and Company's New Artistic Leadership Team

Ping Chong and Company has named Mei Ann Teo as the fifth member of the organization’s new Artistic Leadership Team, alongside Nile Harris, Jane Jung, Talvin Wilks, and Sara Zatz.

4
Titles by Eva Noblezada, Gabriel Byrne & More Set for Audible Theater June Slate Photo
Titles by Eva Noblezada, Gabriel Byrne & More Set for Audible Theater June Slate

Audible Inc., has released a new slate of four Audible Theater titles. See full programming and learn how to listen in!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You