The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Presents MALVOLIO An Irreverent Sequel Inspired By Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

The Classical Theatre of Harlem, a staple of artistic excellence in New York City for over two decades, announces its summer production of Malvolio, an irreverent comedy written by Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence Betty Shamieh, as a sequel inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem celebrates its 11th season of free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park performances at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem. You can RSVP today at cthnyc.org.

This production explores the life of Malvolio after the events of Twelfth Night as he steps into the role of a military general while donning his iconic yellow and black leggings.

“The Classical Theatre of Harlem has been at the forefront of changing the face of American theatre for years,” said CTH Producing Artistic Director Ty Jones. “We have been persistent in challenging classical texts to make them more vibrant and relevant for the communities that have been sidelined for much of the history of American theatre. Malvolio will not only continue the conversation but spark new opportunities with and for the communities we serve.”

Jones added, “I am thrilled that The Mellon Foundation has given us an opportunity to give voice to a playwright like Betty Shamieh, who had the courage to script a sequel to one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies from her unique perspective.”

Allen Gilmore* leads this cast as Malvolio, alongside Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison* as King Chadlio, bringing a wealth of talent and passion to the stage. The cast includes:

Déjà Anderson-Ross as understudy Maria

Stephanie Berry* as Olivia

Marcus Byers Jr. as Ensemble

Taylor Collier as Ensemble

John DeFilippo as Ensemble, understudy Valentin

Perri Gaffney* as Viola, understudy Nurse

Paula Galloway* as Maria, understudy Olivia & Viola

Matthew J Harris* as Fool

Brynlie Helmich as Ensemble

Marjorie Johnson* as Nurse

Kineta Kunutu* as Volina

Gabriel Lawrence* as Orsino

Valériane Louisy as Ensemble

Tony Macht* as Valentin, Ensemble, understudy Curious

Collin McConnell as Curious, understudy Fool

JD Mollison* as Prince Furtado

CB Murray* as Father Topas, understudy Malvolio & King Chadlio

Al-nisa Petty* as Ensemble, understudy Volina

Nathan M. Ramsey* as Sebastian, understudy Orsino & Prince Furtado

Duane Shabazz as Ensemble, understudy Sir Toby Belch & Sebastian

David Ryan Smith* as Sir Toby Belch

Jonathan McClinton Smith as Ensemble

Timothy Wilson as Ensemble

* denotes member of Actors' Equity Association

The Design team for the production, led by Scenic Designers Christopher & Justin Swader and Costume Designer Celeste Jennings, has created a visually stunning world for the characters to inhabit. The team also includes Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer), Frederick Kennedy (Sound Designer), Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor (Video Designer), Alexander Wylie (Properties Designer), and Earon Nealey (Hair & Makeup Designer).

The stage management team is led by Jessica Forella* (Production Stage Manager) and Mary Kate Baughman* (Stage Manager).

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. CTH combines original adaptations, music, and dance to present great classics of world literature and contemporary works that will stand the test of time. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has presented works ranging from traditional classical playwrights (Anton Chekhov, Euripides and William Shakespeare) to established 20th-century playwrights (August Wilson, Langston Hughes and Jean Genet) to new plays by emerging playwrights. CTH also proudly provides theater-based training and live theater experiences to Harlem youth and their families through its arts education program, Project Classics. The organization incorporates other theater-related programming including Future Classics, Playwrights' Playground, and Revisited Classics to engage new audiences, invest in artistic development and give exposure to emerging creators.

The company serves over 20,000 live audience members per year. Its online offerings have drawn over 500,000 viewers. To learn more, visit https://www.cthnyc.org/.