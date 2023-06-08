The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Presents MALVOLIO An Irreverent Sequel Inspired By Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

The Classical Theatre of Harlem celebrates its 11th season of free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park performances at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater.
POPULAR
The Classical Theatre of Harlem, a staple of artistic excellence in New York City for over two decades, announces its summer production of Malvolio, an irreverent comedy written by Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence Betty Shamieh, as a sequel inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.
The Classical Theatre of Harlem celebrates its 11th season of free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park performances at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem. You can RSVP today at cthnyc.org.
This production explores the life of Malvolio after the events of Twelfth Night as he steps into the role of a military general while donning his iconic yellow and black leggings.
“The Classical Theatre of Harlem has been at the forefront of changing the face of American theatre for years,” said CTH Producing Artistic Director Ty Jones. “We have been persistent in challenging classical texts to make them more vibrant and relevant for the communities that have been sidelined for much of the history of American theatre. Malvolio will not only continue the conversation but spark new opportunities with and for the communities we serve.”
Jones added, “I am thrilled that The Mellon Foundation has given us an opportunity to give voice to a playwright like Betty Shamieh, who had the courage to script a sequel to one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies from her unique perspective.”
Allen Gilmore* leads this cast as Malvolio, alongside Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison* as King Chadlio, bringing a wealth of talent and passion to the stage. The cast includes:
* denotes member of Actors' Equity Association
The Design team for the production, led by Scenic Designers Christopher & Justin Swader and Costume Designer Celeste Jennings, has created a visually stunning world for the characters to inhabit. The team also includes Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer), Frederick Kennedy (Sound Designer), Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor (Video Designer), Alexander Wylie (Properties Designer), and Earon Nealey (Hair & Makeup Designer).
The stage management team is led by Jessica Forella* (Production Stage Manager) and Mary Kate Baughman* (Stage Manager).
For more information about the cast, the performance schedule, and how to reserve free tickets, please visit cthnyc.org.
The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. CTH combines original adaptations, music, and dance to present great classics of world literature and contemporary works that will stand the test of time. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has presented works ranging from traditional classical playwrights (Anton Chekhov, Euripides and William Shakespeare) to established 20th-century playwrights (August Wilson, Langston Hughes and Jean Genet) to new plays by emerging playwrights. CTH also proudly provides theater-based training and live theater experiences to Harlem youth and their families through its arts education program, Project Classics. The organization incorporates other theater-related programming including Future Classics, Playwrights' Playground, and Revisited Classics to engage new audiences, invest in artistic development and give exposure to emerging creators.
The company serves over 20,000 live audience members per year. Its online offerings have drawn over 500,000 viewers. To learn more, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2247213®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cthnyc.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Videos
|The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You