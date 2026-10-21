The Bengsons' OHIO to Make New York Debut at Greenwich House Theater in January

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following its sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and subsequent runs at the Bristol Old Vic and Young Vic Theatre in the UK, the acclaimed and award-winning musical Ohio, created and performed by the Obie Award-winning duo The Bengsons (My Joy Is Heavy, The Keep Going Songs), will open this January at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street).

Directed by Caitlin Sullivan (The Antiquities, CALF SCRAMBLE), Ohio will begin performances on January 17, 2027 and officially open on January 26, 2027, for a limited run through March 27, 2027. Ohio is produced by Francesca Moody Productions (“Fleabag,” “Baby Reindeer"), Mike & Carlee Productions (Oh, Mary!) and Weathervane Productions (Mud/Drowning).

When Shaun turned his back on the church, he found a new home in music. Confronted now with acute degenerative hearing loss, he's making the choice to live joyfully in the face of life's many unanswerable questions. From Obie-winning indie-folk duo and married couple The Bengsons, the award-winning musical Ohio is an exhilarating and celebratory true story about losing faith and finding hope in the darkest of places.

Ohio features Video Design by Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lighting Design by Bethany Gupwell (Ohio), Scenic Design by Cate McCrea (Calf Scramble), and Sound Design by Obie Award winner Nick Kourtides (Oratorio For Living Things). Alison Kopit (My Joy is Heavy) serves as Access Dramaturg.

Ohio had an acclaimed and sold-out run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won The Scotsman's Fringe First Award and was a 2025 finalist for the Popcorn Writing Award.

The performance schedule for Ohio is Monday through Friday at 7pm, and Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets begin at $39 and are available at www.bengsonsohio.com.

BIOS

The Bengsons (Creators and Performers). Abigail and Shaun Bengson are Obie Award-winning composers and performers raising two children in NYC and Vermont. They believe grief and joy are the same thing. They are interested in anything that gets us all free. The Bengsons made their Broadway debut in All In: Comedy About Love. They wrote and performed in My Joy Is Heavy (New York Theatre Workshop, Arena Stage), The Keep Going Songs (LCT3, Actors Theatre of Louisville), Sovereignty Hymns (La Jolla Playhouse, PAC NYC Democracy Cycle commission), Oh Courage (The Joyce, international tour), Hundred Days (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, US Tour), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), Where The Mountain Meets The Sea (ATL's Humana Festival, Manhattan Theatre Club), Anything That Gives Off Light (Edinburgh Theatre Festival, US tour), Hurricane Diane (Two River, NYTW), You'll Still Call Me By Name (New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow), Sundown Yellow Moon (WP Theater) and Iphigenia In Aulis (Classic Stage Company). They were recognized with a 2024 Obie Award for Sustained Achievement in Performance and have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rodgers Awards, as well as multiple nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards.

Caitlin Sullivan (Director) is a New York-based director and theater maker. Recent work includes the world premieres of Eat Me (South Coast Rep); Calf Scramble (Primary Stages); The Antiquities (Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard Theater, Goodman Theater, Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Director); The Keep Going Songs (LCT3, Obie Award); Find Me Here and WORK HARD HAVE FUN MAKE HISTORY (Clubbed Thumb); The Good John Proctor (Bedlam, The New Yorker's Best Theatre of 2023); Nova (The Lyceum Edinburgh, Pemberley), and Sanctuary City (New York Theatre Workshop). Caitlin was a founding member and the Artistic Director of Seattle's critically acclaimed Satori Group. Born and raised in Boston (Dorchester!), she is a graduate of Williams College, an alum of the Drama League Directors Project and Next Stage Artist Residency, a former Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellow, and a New Georges Affiliate Artist. www.caitlinesullivan.com.

Francesca Moody Productions (Producer) is an Olivier Award-winning, Tony-nominated production company whose work in theatre has originated two of the most globally successful television shows of the last decade: Fleabag and Baby Reindeer. Current & upcoming productions: An Oak Tree (The Other Palace); ROLEPLAY (Soho Theatre); Garry Starr: Classic Penguins (The Other Palace); Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen (The Other Palace). Selected recent productions include: Shedinburgh (Young Vic & Edinburgh Fringe); Crybabies: The Scaring (Soho Theatre & Pleasance); Garry Starr: Classic Penguins (Studio Seaview, Pleasance Grand, Soho Theatre, Underbelly, Arts Theatre, Garrick Theatre); ROLEPLAY (Summerhall); Relics (Lyric Hammersmith); Weather Girl (St Ann's Warehouse, Soho Theatre, Summerhall); Ohio (Young Vic, Assembly Roxy, Bristol Old Vic); My Master Builder (Wyndham's Theatre); An Oak Tree (Young Vic, Bergen International Festival, Festival d'Avignon, Royal Lyceum Theatre); How to Win Against History (Bristol Old Vic, Norwich Theatre Playhouse, Underbelly); A Streetcar Named Desire (Noël Coward Theatre, BAM, Phoenix Theatre); Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! (The Ambassadors Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, HOME Manchester, Underbelly, Roundabout); Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible is Going to Happen (Arts Centre Melbourne, Sydney Opera House, Adelaide Fringe Festival, Bush Theatre, Roundabout); Nutcracker (Southbank Centre); Never Have I Ever (Chichester Festival Theatre); School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Lyric Hammersmith); A Doll's House (Hudson Theatre); Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons (Harold Pinter Theatre); www.francescamoody.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 58 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming