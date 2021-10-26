The Acting Company to Present A Staged Concert Reading of A WOLF IN SNAKESKIN SHOES: OR THE GOSPEL OF TARTUFFE 

The Acting Company has announced a staged concert reading of award-winning playwright Marcus Gardley's A Wolf in Snakeskin Shoes: Or The Gospel of Tartuffe on Monday, November 8th at 7:00pm at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street). Gardley returns to The Acting Company after his critically acclaimed play X: or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation had an extended run off Broadway in 2017.

Gardley's play creatively takes off Molière's Tartuffe, setting his new wicked comedy in Atlanta where The Righteous Reverend Prelate Prophetic Apostle Toof, a preacher and part-time masseur, promises to lay hands on the terminally ill fast-food tycoon Archibald Beauregard Ichabad Organdy, for a price. His story rocks the foundations of trust, faith, and redemption. The cast includes Denise Burse (Tyler Perry's House of Payne), Jimonn Cole (X: or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation), Leland Fowler (If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must be a Muhfucka), J.D. Mollison (Octet), Adrienne C. Moore ("Orange is the New Black"), Chelsea Lee Williams (Girl From the North Country), and C. Kelly Wright (The Scottsboro Boys). Music will be performed by Tony winning Broadway Inspirational Voices, under the direction of Allen René Louis. The entire reading is under the direction of Ian Belknap.

"To continue my collaboration with Marcus Gardley is an honor. His A Wolf in Snakeskin Shoes or the Gospel of Tartuffe makes me laugh and makes me think about my own faith. It is the perfect play to end my time as artistic director," says Ian Belknap, who is leaving The Acting Company, after a successful ten-year tenure.

Décor and costumes designed by Sarita Fellows (Native Son, The Acting Company), lighting design by Devorah Kengmana (Surely Goodness and Mercy, Keen Company), and sound supervisor by Mark Van Hare (Sing Street, NY Theater Workshop). Kojo Ade is serving as the Audience Consultant. Devin Brain is the Associate Artistic Director; Pamela Reichen, General Manager; Caitlin White, Development Director.

For tickets, please visit www.TheActingCompany.org/Wolf or call Florence Gould Hall at 212.355.6160.