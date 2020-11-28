Teatro Latea presents Riiichard by Norman Briski. The production takes place on December 19th at 8pm.

Between white and red roses, the revulsion to be a hypocrital King leads a soldier to be an emperor to distribute the rights equally among the citizens.

A sepoy wastes no time in dedicating a few hendecasyllables to him condemning him as a selfish and hunchbacked infanticide.

Regardless of his scoliosis, Richard feels the hunch that he must battle for a cause. But this is not battle or war, "RIIICHARD" is the mere compulsión to believe that everybody should wake up. This show is in both English and Spanish in the same performance.

Featuring:

Bruno Giraldi

Jane Ives

Josefina Lausirica

Vanina Frezza

Stage Lighting - Miguel Ángel Valderrama

Filmaking - Frank Fantini

For tickets and more information, visit https://teatrolatea.org/product/riiicardo-de-norman-briski/

