Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Latea Presents RIIICHARD

Article Pixel

The production takes place on December 19th at 8pm. 

Nov. 28, 2020  

Teatro Latea Presents RIIICHARD

Teatro Latea presents Riiichard by Norman Briski. The production takes place on December 19th at 8pm.

Between white and red roses, the revulsion to be a hypocrital King leads a soldier to be an emperor to distribute the rights equally among the citizens.
A sepoy wastes no time in dedicating a few hendecasyllables to him condemning him as a selfish and hunchbacked infanticide.

Regardless of his scoliosis, Richard feels the hunch that he must battle for a cause. But this is not battle or war, "RIIICHARD" is the mere compulsión to believe that everybody should wake up. This show is in both English and Spanish in the same performance.

Featuring:

Bruno Giraldi
Jane Ives
Josefina Lausirica
Vanina Frezza

Stage Lighting - Miguel Ángel Valderrama

Filmaking - Frank Fantini

For tickets and more information, visit https://teatrolatea.org/product/riiicardo-de-norman-briski/



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • The Seth Concert Series To Offer Holiday Package of 15 Shows On Demand
  • Ana Gasteyer, James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Pascal, and Kerry Butler Join THE SETH CONCERT SERIES in December
  • Classic Theatre of San Antonio to Stream A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Starring Jefferson Mays