Talking Band to Present TRIPLICITY at Mabou Mines at 122CC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Talking Band will open its two-play 2025-2026 season with the world premiere of Triplicity. Written and composed by Ellen Maddow and directed by Paul Zimet, this new music-theater work runs October 10–26, 2025, with an opening set for Wednesday, October 15, at Mabou Mines at 122CC.

Triplicity is the story of three ordinary New Yorkers whose lives overlap and intertwine in unexpected ways. The three are haunted by the music of Calliope, a street singer who sings addictive melodies with cryptic lyrics at all hours of the day and night in an alcove at the Path station on Christopher Street. Performers El Beh (Bark of Millions, BAM; Travels, Ars Nova), Amara Granderson (Broadway’s for colored girls who… ; (pray), National Black Theatre/ Ars Nova), Lizzie Olesker, and Steven Rattazzi (Broadway’s Indecent) bring these vivid characters to life.

Triplicity features choreography by Lortel award-winner Sean Donovan (Oratorio for Living Things, David Byrne’s Who is The Sky tour) and Brandon Washington. The creative team also includes Anna Kiraly (sets and projections), Mary Ellen Stebbins (lights), and Olivera Gajic (costumes).

The world premiere of Triplicity follows Talking Band’s three-play 50th anniversary season, which was included in Vulture’s Best Theater of 2024 list and garnered a Lifetime Achievement Obie Award, bringing the Company’s total to 18 Obie Awards.

Sixteen performances of Triplicity will take place October 10–26, 2025, at Mabou Mines at 122CC, located at 150 First Avenue in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Sunday, October 12 for an opening on Wednesday, October 15. The performance schedule is Mondays and Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7pm as well as Sundays at 2pm with an additional 2pm performance on Saturday, October 25. The anticipated running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. General admission tickets are $40 ($30 students, seniors).