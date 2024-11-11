Taavon Gamble-Helmed UPSIDE DOWN Will Open Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Taavon Gamble will direct and choreograph Upside Down, a new musical comedy, off-Broadway at AMT Theater next March. The production will run for one month, from March 5-April 5, 2025.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 92.4 percent of the U.S population identifies as straight while the rest considers themselves as part of the LGBTIQA+ community. Turn that number around, and you have the world of Upside Down. It's a world where straights are in the minority, women rule the military, and the Jets constantly win the Super Bowl.

Upside Down, which will premiere March 7, 2025, will feature music and lyrics by award-winning industry veteran Al Tapper and book by Tony Sportiello. Actor, director and Elliot Norton Award nominated choreographer Taavon Gamble will be Upside Down's Director. Previous director credits for Gamble include Boulevard of Bold Dreams, The Little Mermaid, Chicago, La Cage Aux Folles and more across various northeast U.S. cities.

