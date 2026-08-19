TOC TOC Will Come to Repertorio in October

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Repertorio Español will present Laurent Baffie's comedy TOC TOC, in its Spanish adaptation by Julián Quintanilla, directed by Executive Artistic Director Rafa Sánchez. Previews begin on Thursday, October 1, 2026, with the official Opening Night set for Friday, October 2, 2026.

Written by comedian, actor, and director Laurent Baffie, TOC TOC centers on six patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder who gather in the waiting room of a world-renowned psychiatrist. When the doctor is unexpectedly delayed, the eccentric group is forced to navigate their compulsions together resulting in a sharp, outrageously funny, and deeply human theatrical experience. Having achieved massive audience and critical success across Spain and Latin America, TOC TOC showcases Baffie's signature provocative humor and fast-paced comedy.

"Bringing TOC TOC to our stage highlights the extraordinary power of theater to bring people together and the healing power of shared laughter," says director Rafa Sánchez, who has led Repertorio Español since 2021 after more than 15 years of acclaimed work as an actor and director across Spain, Puerto Rico, and the United States. "Baffie's writing is brilliant, irreverent, and profoundly empathetic."

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