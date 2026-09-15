ELYSIAN FIELDS Musical to Make Off-Broadway Debut

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Elysian Fields - A New Musical will have its world premiere Off-Broadway. Previews begin October 13 and the Opening is October 17 at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th Street (bet 8th/9th Aves). The musical, written by Steve Fisher and Marc Fliedner and directed/choreographed by Andrew Coopman, is being presented by St. Pete Productions, Journey-Work Theatricals, and American Theatre of Actors.

It's Presidents' Day Weekend 2016 at the Blue Moon of Kentucky Club, and Abe and Josh are about to tie the knot on the dance floor to celebrate the recent Supreme Court ruling affirming gay marriage. But between clashing mothers, political divides, and a sudden case of cold feet, happily ever after is anything but guaranteed. Throughout the evening, the Club's long-time hostess and drag queen Black-Eyed Suzie serves as a cosmic tour guide, transporting us to the 19th century to spend time with another couple in love and in trouble: Abraham Lincoln and Joshua Speed. It's a poignant story, but the gay bar setting, along with a hybrid score of bluegrass, thumping club music, and standard Broadway fare, makes for a wildly entertaining evening. Because sometimes the people who came before us are closer than we think. And sometimes, to find the courage to move forward, you have to dance with the past.

The cast is led by Anthony Wayne (Priscilla, Pippin, La Cage Au Folles) as Black-Eyed Suzie, Harrison Drake as Abe/Lincoln, Alexander Ullian as Josh/Speed, and Matt Allen (Something Rotten, Oklahoma, Annie Get Your Gun) as Dell. They're joined by Franca Vercelloni, Madison Merlenti, Melanie Gertzman, Dinanda Klaassen, Kobe Brown, Ethan Mathias, Kim Hale, Evan Michael Smith, Ryan John, Jeff Parsons, Rew Starr, Elizabeth Rose, Jaymi Horn, Thomas Chubb, Charley Bazz, Jillian Mustillo, and Casey Johnson.

“Whereas Oh Mary! highlights Abraham Lincoln's homosexuality with broad humor, Elysian Fieldstakes on this indisputable historical fact in a sincere, heartfelt way,” explains co-writer Steve Fisher. “Funny, heartfelt, and unexpectedly moving, Elysian Fields is about love, commitment, and honoring the LGBTQIA+ lives that have come before us,” says co-writer Marc Fliedner. “Abraham Lincoln is indisputably the country's greatest president. This show is about claiming queer history.”

Founded in 1976 by President and Artistic Director James Jennings, the American Theatre of Actors is one of the last true repertory complexes in Manhattan's Theatre District, presenting new and developing work across multiple stages at 314 W. 54th St., including the Cullum Theatre.

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming