Photos: CLIFFORD ODET'S WAITING FOR LEFTY Cast In Rehearsals at CSC
Tala Ashe, Adam Kantor, and Zach McNally lead the cast in the Depression-era drama.
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Rehearsals are underway for Classic Stage Company's upcoming production of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, featuring original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreographed by Susan Misner, and directed by Steven Pasquale. Opening Classic Stage Company's 2026-2027 season, Waiting for Lefty will run from October 15 – November 22, 2026 at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th Street). Opening night is set for November 2.
Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty will feature Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Greg Hildreth, Adam Kantor, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, Cameron Scoggins, and Henry Stram.
One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova
Scott Adam Davis
Jill Rafson
The company
The company
Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova
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