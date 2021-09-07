THE WHIMSICAL WORLD OF SHERLOCK HOLMES to Premiere Off-Broadway

The anticipated debut of the new musical, "The Whimsical World of Sherlock Holmes", will premiere Off Broadway as part of The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, in the first live performances at Theatre Row on 42nd Street.

A musical about Sherlock Holmes has not been produced in New York in decades, and it's finally time for the world's most recognized literary character to break out of his mold and experience the triumphs and consequences of free will.

A crime has been committed, and Sherlock Holmes should be on the case! But...Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is suffering an emotional breakdown, his characters are disillusioned and exhausted, and Sherlock's inner song-and-dance man is bursting to emerge! Sherlock sheds his detective persona and persuades his associates to leap off the page and finish the story themselves, with colorful twists, unexpected romance and, of course, rousing production numbers. As Sherlock and friends Seeing unrecognizable pages before him, Doyle believes he is going mad, until Sherlock himself meets Doyle face to face, to force a battle of wits and finally determine who's really in control, and what it truly means to have free will.

"The Whimsical World of Sherlock Holmes" was written by Marney Makridakis, with music and lyrics by Marney and Anthony Makridakis, arrangements/orchestrations by Adam Baritot; directed by Kristen Penner; choreographed by Jamie Thiessen; lighting design by Melissa Farinelli; stage management by Ilana Walker. Limited engagement includes four performances: September 11 and 14th at 8pm and September 15 and 18th at 5pm. Tickets are available here.

