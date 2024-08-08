THE VOID To Receive World Premiere In The Dream Up Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater for the New City, Crystal Field will present THE VOID, a new play by Jonathan G Galvez, as part of the Dream Up Festival.

The show is opening at The Johnson Theater at Theater for the New City, 155 1st Ave, New York, New York.

The show dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, August 28th, 9pm

Thursday, August 29th, 6:30pm

Saturday, August 31st, 8pm

Sunday, September 1st, 5pm

Tuesday, September 3rd, 6:30pm

Thursday, September 5th, 6:30pm

Tickets can be purchased here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1208841

Set in a reality just outside of our own, where individuals go in and out of mysterious portals every day, one starts to question their existence when one of their own doesn't return. Because nothing changes in the Void... or does it?

This 75 minute piece tackles and critiques societal norms, perceptions of reality, and the scariest thing of all: Mathematical theorem.

Directed by Kristen Keim(Blockbuster Guy), the ensemble cast includes Emily Anne Davis (Women on Fire), Sophie Hoyt, Robert Maisonett(Latin Lives), Joe Marx, and Emma Ruth Mathews (Brighter than the Sun). Davis also serves as fight and movement director for the piece.

"This is a piece that is meant to surprise, provoke, and engage the audience in conversation," says playwright Galvez. "The show can be hard to describe, but to many, we've described it as Seinfeld, but with math. Or for theater folk, it's Waiting for Godot, but with math. And for others, it's The Phantom Tollbooth, but with just math. It somewhat defies description. But with math."

Jonathan G Galvez is a playwright whose work has been seen in the Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, Rogue Theater Festival, the Red Eye 20s International Play Festival and multiple times in the New York International Fringe Festival. His play, The Alice of Ward 13, was the winner of the New Jersey Playwrights Contest, hosted by William Patterson University. He is a graduate of Wagner College and received his MFA in playwriting from Hollins University. www.jonathanggalvez.com

For more information, visit the show's website: https://jonathanggalvez.wixsite.com/thevoid

For more information about the festival, visit: https://www.dreamupfestival.org

Comments