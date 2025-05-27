THE VOICE's Hayden Grove, NFL’s Jack Crawford and More to Join CRACKED OPEN Talkbacks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Dream Big World Theatre is presenting the world premiere of the deeply moving new play CRACKED OPEN, written and directed by multi-award-winning playwright Gail Kriegel.

Beginning Tuesday, May 27, CRACKED OPEN will launch a weekly post-show talkback series in partnership with the non-profit organization Artem Vale, focused on fostering dialogue around mental health, family, and care. These Tuesday evening conversations will follow the 7:00 PM performance and feature experts, advocates, artists, and those with lived experience.

Artem Vale is a mission-driven organization working to break down the barriers surrounding mental health across generations and communities. Rooted in compassion and action, Artem Vale supports individuals of all ages and backgrounds by providing access to life-changing tools, therapeutic options, and community-based resources. Believing that “one size does not fit all,” the organization empowers sectors from education to healthcare with customized mental wellness toolkits, fostering open dialogue and dismantling stigma. At Artem Vale, asking for help is seen as strength, and every person is encouraged to live with purpose, truth, and resilience—becoming the brightest version of themselves.

Upcoming Talkbacks Include:

May 27

Arian May is a dedicated leader in the nonprofit sector, currently serving as the Vice President of Development and Engagement with Artem Vale Foundation. With nearly 20 years of experience in fundraising and advancement, she has been instrumental in supporting impactful initiatives that create meaningful change. For most of her career, Arian has worked with professional athletes in the MLB, NFL and NBA and their philanthropic endeavors. Arian is deeply passionate about breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and combating the multi-generational mental health epidemic head on by effecting lasting, life-altering, life-saving change. She believes in the power of philanthropy to transform lives and is committed to driving positive change through strategic development and advocacy. Above all, Arian is a proud mom to two gorgeous girls (and future world-changers), who inspire her every day.

June 3

Hayden Grove - is a Cleveland-based vocalist known for his appearances on The Voice and performances across Northeast Ohio. A lifelong lover of the Great American Songbook, he began singing standards as a child and trained at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music. After stepping away from music to pursue sports journalism, Grove rekindled his passion upon moving to Cleveland, becoming one of the city’s most sought-after vocalists. He has released three albums, performed with major orchestras, and even caught the attention of his idol, Michael Bublé, on TikTok. Grove made his national TV debut on The Voice (Season 27) with a performance of “Mack the Knife” and joined #TeamAdam.

June 10

Jack Crawford is a retired NFL defensive lineman whose decade-long career spanned multiple teams, including the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals. Born in London and diagnosed with alopecia universalis at age seven, Crawford moved to the U.S. as a teen and discovered football at St. Augustine Prep. He earned a scholarship to Penn State, where he became a standout defensive end. Selected by the Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft, Crawford became known for his versatility on the defensive line. After ten seasons, he announced his retirement in 2022. Crawford is also recognized for his advocacy around alopecia awareness and as a trailblazer for British-born athletes in American football.

June 24

Lori Raijman and Kristen Collins, founders of Arts of Healing - Their co-founder Dr. Isaac Raijman is an esteemed gastroenterologist by day, and a painter by night. Dr. Raijman's (then) hidden talent was his refuge after a grueling day at work. It became the bridge it built between him, his patients and his colleagues.What they discovered is that physicians had incredible talents within the arts: some sing opera, perform in theatrical performances, are incredible artists - and this helped their mental health and well being during their day jobs!

“Starting the conversation around mental illness is as important as the play itself. CRACKED OPEN isn’t just a story—it’s a catalyst. We created this series with Artem Vale to give our audiences a space to reflect, ask questions, and be heard. Mental health affects us all, and theater can be a powerful spark for understanding and change.” Producer Barry Mallin

Each May, Mental Health Awareness Month provides an opportunity to amplify conversations around mental health, encourage understanding, and break the stigma that prevents so many from seeking help. At its core, CRACKED OPEN is a powerful, timely story about a family whose love is tested when their 17-year-old daughter experiences the sudden onset of mental illness. As they struggle to understand her new reality, they must navigate the complexities of treatment, social stigma, and their own fears—ultimately discovering the resilience that binds them together. With a cast of 11 actors portraying 32 characters, CRACKED OPEN is a story of love, struggle, and the power of family.

Cast includes: Pamela Bob (Broadway: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Joyia D. Bradley (Off-Broadway: Mirrors), Rubén Caballero, Paul Castree (Broadway: Water For Elephants), Blaire DiMisa (Regional: Anastasia), Scott Harrison (NY: David: A New Musical), Madeline Grace Jones (Regional: The Color Purple), Lisa Pelikan (Broadway: Spring’s Awakening), Katherine Reis (HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl”), Bart Shatto (Broadway: War Paint, Les Misérables), and Jeene Vath (LaMama: Medea of The Laundromat).

