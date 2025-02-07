THE TAMING OF THE SHREW to be Presented by Frog & Peach Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Frog & Peach Theatre Co. will present Taming of the Shrew, starring Amy Frances Quint as the fiery Katharina and Dazmann Still as her brazen suitor, Petruchio. The production will run from February 28 – March 23 at The Cullum Theatre at the American Theatre for Actors.

The stellar ensemble cast includes Anuj Parikh, Camelia Iturregui Fuertes, David Elyha, Ellen Lanese, Eric Ryan Swanson, Fernando Gamarra, Hari Bhaskar, Jaixa Irizarry, James Nash, John L. Payne, Kenneth Michael, Kezia Tyson, Lenny Ciotti, Mark Vaughn, Nina David, Padraig Bond, Steven Ungar, Venkatesh Vohra, and Vivien Landau (Shiva Baby) as Baptista.

With period-inspired costumes by Asa Benally, set design by Tierney Brennan, and dynamic lighting by Sakthivijay “JJ” Jayaraman, this production is anything but tame. Marcus Watson serves as Violence Coordinator, ensuring thrilling yet precise stage combat, while Mathew Seepersad helms the production as Stage Manager.

Join Frog & Peach Theatre Co. for a five-star journey to Padua in this uproarious Shakespearean classic—a sharp-witted battle of the sexes in a world where wealth dictates power. Known for its fresh and accessible approach to Shakespeare, Frog & Peach delivers a fast-paced, beautifully acted performance that remains true to the Bard’s text while resonating with modern audiences.

The production is helmed by Lynnea Benson, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Frog & Peach Theatre Co. Her acclaimed directing credits include Verbatim (starring Estelle Parsons & Austin Pendleton), last season’s As You Like It & College Fun, and past productions of Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Titus Andronicus, Hamlet, Richard III, and many more. A Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio and a Barnard College graduate, Benson also leads Shakespeare & arts curricula for K-12 students and vulnerable New Yorkers.

Performances of Taming of the Shrew are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 3:00PM. There is also a Wednesday performance on 3/19 at 7:30PM.

Comments