THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE: A NEW MUSICAL to be Presented at the Triad Theater

Rye Entertainment and JES Theatrical will present The Parts I Keep Inside: A New Musical on Saturday July 9th and Monday July 11th, 2022 at 7:00pm at THE TRIAD THEATER. The Parts I Keep Inside is a new musical by award-winning composer/lyricist Jeffrey Schmelkin (Untitled Time: A New Musical, What's Wrong With The World?) that delves deep into the many intertwining storylines that make up each facet of the human mind and soul.

The self-aware show follows four storylines that make up the inner workings of the onstage music director aided by the songs of the onstage composer. These four characters eventually complete their arcs in their individual journeys to greater purpose as the music director attempts to find inner peace of their own.

The Parts I Keep Inside fosters the space for any audience to laugh, cry, and reflect on their own lives with the gentle comfort knowing that they don't have to go it alone. Last summer, the song cycle version of The Parts I Keep Inside played a sold-out performance at the Triad Theater-one of the first live performances in New York since the shutdown. Since then, the work has been developed into a full 90 minute musical which eagerly awaits its presentation this summer!

The Production Team includes Patrick B. Phillips who serves as Music Supervisor and Bobby Weil who serves as Music Director. The full cast list will be announced soon! This is a musical performance that you will not want to miss!

The Parts I Keep Inside will be performed at The Triad Theater (158 West 72nd Street) on July 9th and 11th, 2022 at 7:00pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $40 with a two drink minimum and can be purchased by visiting www.thepartsikeepinside.com/tickets.

The general public can also help support this brand new musical by donating to the show's GoFundMe campaign! The funds donated through this GoFundMe campaign will help to offset production costs including rehearsal spaces, cast and band payments, marketing and advertising fees, tech fees, and more. No amount is too small and of course no amount too big. As a perk, if you donate $50 or more, your name (should you choose to disclose) will be mentioned in the program! Visit https://gofund.me/f097aa8e to donate today!

Jeffrey Schmelkin is a musical theatre writer, composer, and music director based in New York City. His work has been presented all around New York including Feinstein's/54 Below and The Midtown International Theatre Festival. Noteworthy works include Untitled Time: A New Musical and What's Wrong With The World?. He has also music directed collegiate and high school productions and musical revues in and around the greater New York City area. Jeffrey earned his Bachelor of Science in Music Composition from Hofstra University, receiving the Peggy Deutsch Endowed Memorial Scholarship for Music Composition. By day, Jeffrey pursues his Master's in Performing Arts Administration at New York University. In early 2022, Jeffrey founded JES Theatrical, LLC, a theatre company that produces his original works in New York City and beyond. THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE is the most personal work that Jeffrey has put out so far and he is beyond thrilled for its performance at THE TRIAD THEATER. www.jeffreyschmelkin.com

RYE ENTERTAINMENT LLC

Founded by Rye Myers, Rye Entertainment LLC has produced and hosted cabarets, song cycles, red carpet and behind the scenes segments, award show rounds ups, and now a musical, The Parts I Keep Inside. Rye Entertainment produces across all mediums of entertainment from the theater, live entertainment, film, television, digital, and podcasts. He also works one on one with creatives as a coach and consultant to help them produce the project of their dreams, grow their brand, live the dream life they want and so much more. For all producing ventures and to learn more about working with Rye head to www.RyeEntertainment.com. Rye Myers is also a talk show Host and known as "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". As a Host, he is the founder of RyeTheNewsGuy.com, an entertainment and Broadway platform focused on interviews and content with some of the biggest names in show biz. He also is the Host and Exec Producer of the FREE in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway on Sundays at 6:00 pm at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle. For all Hosting ventures including interviews with Oscar, Grammy, Tony and Emmy winners and nominees head to www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com.

THE TRIAD THEATER

was built in 1984 and was the original home of four of the most successful shows in off Broadway History: Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton and Celebrity Autobiography. The Hit Comedy Show Celebrity Autobiography is now in its 9th year at the venue and a month-long workshop production of Seth Rudetsky's show Disaster went on to a Broadway Production at the Nederlander Theater.

Some of the notable performers who have performed on the Triad stage include Martin Short, Kristen Wiig, Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Broderick, Bob Weir (Grateful Dead), Vanessa Williams, Jake LaMotta, Brooke Shields, Paul Rudd, David Steinberg, Slash, George Bensen, Greg Allman, Gavin DeGraw, Bebe Neuwirth, Jim Dale, Peter Boyle, Tracey Morgan, Tommy Tune, Ben Vereen, Air Supply, Dion and many others from the worlds of comedy, music & theater. Lady Gaga made her professional debut on our stage as part of the Circle in the Square Cabaret Program.

In the 1980's Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli, Jack Nicholson, Robert DeNiro and many other well known performers would use the Theater for their own weekly private performances.

A 30 minutes Bose TV commercial was filmed at the Theater as well as TV episodes for a VH1 reality show with Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child. Amy Poehler filmed an episode of Difficult People in the venue. The Theater has also been featured on the cover of Manhattan Magazine and Miami Magazine with the Academy Award winning actor Adrien Brody. The Triad's proprietors are Peter Martin and Rick Newman (original owner of Catch a Rising Star Comedy Club and Pat Benatar's Manager). (Description from www.triadnyc.com/theater-history) www.triadnyc.com