THE MULBERRY TREE to be Presented at La MaMa This Fall

The Mulberry Tree, a new play set in Palestine by Hanna Eady and Edward Mast, directed by Alexandra Aron, will have its world premiere at La MaMa ETC. LaMaMa presents Loose Change Productions’ The Mulberry Tree, which will run from October 10 to 20, and it will celebrate its opening night on Monday, October 14th, at 8 pm.

As 1948, the year of the founding of the state of Israel, approaches, a Palestinian boy and his beloved neighbor, the village Rabbi, struggle to maintain their friendship in a village where Jews, Christians, and Muslims have lived side by side, trying to go about life as usual – until it becomes impossible.

An achingly human story, The Mulberry Tree is a play about Palestine’s past and a heartbreaking but hopeful ode to its future. Written by longtime collaborators Eady (born in Palestine) and Mast (born in California), the story shows the painful price of loyalty and betrayal while honoring the power of memory.

“This production opens over Yom Kippur, a day of reflection and atonement. We hope this play serves as an opportunity for contemplation for all, shedding light on the complexities of history and on the enduring hope for a future where humanity prevails over division.”

Carey Lovelace and John Breen, Loose Change Productions.



"Despite the current circumstances, there was a time not too long ago in Palestine when Muslims, Jews, and Christians lived together in peace and harmony. My father, the late scholar Edward Said, was born in that place during that time. This play, grounded in history and truth, tells the story of two families whose deep, long-standing friendship is tested by the forces of politics and nationalism. As artists, I believe our role is to envision and create possibilities for the future, and often that requires a closer examination of both our humanity and our shared past. This play offers us the opportunity to do just that."

—Najla Said, portraying Salma



The cast includes Ramzi Khalif (The Kite Runner, National Tour), Rachel Botchan (King of the Jews, Off-Broadway), Laith Zuaiter (TV: “Ramy”), Najla Said (Palestine, Off-Broadway), and Khalifa Natour (Grey Rock ), and Haythem Noor, (The Kite Runner, National Tour)

The play is produced for Loose Change Productions by John Breen. The Production Team includes Izmir Ikbal (set design), Dina El-Aziz (costume design), Habib Hanna (composer), Amanda Baughman (sound design), Tal Yarden (projection design), Stephanie Klapper (casting), Eileen Haggerty (production stage manager) and Amanda Reynoso (assistant stage manager). Special thanks to the Sari-Sari Women of ColorArts Coup for their ongoing support of this production.

THE MULBERRY TREE

Thursday, October 10 – Sunday, October 13, and Thursday, October 17 – Sunday, October 20

All performances at 8 pm, except Sundays at 4 pm

Official opening performance: Monday, October 14, 8pm

La Mama, The Downstairs Theatre, 66 East 4th Street, New York City, basement level. Tickets: Adults: $30. Students/Seniors: $25. The first 10 tickets are $10 (limit 2 per person). Ticket prices are inclusive of all fees.

For tickets and more information https://www.lamama.org/shows/the-mulberry-tree-2024

Post-show discussion featuring Rabbi Alissa Wise and Riham Barghouti will follow the final performance on October 20th.

