THE MULBERRY TREE Encore Presentation to be Presented at La MaMa

Following a sold-out run in October 2024, the Loose Change Production of The Mulberry Tree, written by Hanna Eady and Edward Mast and directed by Alexandra Aron, will return to La MaMa ETC at the 2nd floor Club (74A East 4th Street, New York City). The encore showing is designed for attendees of the APAP and ISPA conferences and will be presented January 16-19, 2025, Thursday through Sunday.

The Mulberry Tree, a poignant exploration of loyalty and loss in historic Palestine, is available for touring in 2025 and 2026.

In the years before 1948 and the founding of the state of Israel, in a village where Jews, Christians and Muslims have lived side by side peacefully for centuries, a Palestinian boy and his beloved neighbor, the local Rabbi, struggle to maintain their friendship–until it becomes impossible. An achingly human story rooted in relationships and communities, at its 2024 debut, The Mulberry Tree was praised by audiences and critics: “Stunning, absolutely necessary theater” —Jim Nicola (Founder, New York Theater Workshop); “ …the perfect play for today…And in the end…yes, a ray of hope.” –ELJNY.com; “..not to be missed...resonates with contemporary themes of displacement and friendship…” —Garden State Journal.

A tribute to Palestine’s past and a heartbreaking but hopeful ode to its future, The Mulberry Tree was written by longtime collaborators Eady (born in Palestine) and Mast (born in California). The story shows the painful price of loyalty and betrayal while honoring the power of memory.



"Despite the current circumstances, there was a time not too long ago in Palestine when Muslims, Jews, and Christians lived together in peace and harmony. My father, the late scholar Edward Said, was born in that place during that time. This play, grounded in history and truth, tells the story of two families whose deep, long-standing friendship is tested by the forces of politics and nationalism. As artists, I believe our role is to envision and create possibilities for the future, and often that requires a closer examination of both our humanity and our shared past. This play offers us the opportunity to do just that." —Najla Said, portraying Salma in The Mulberry Tree

Besides Said (Palestine, Off-Broadway), the cast includes Khalifa Natour (Grey Rock, The Band’s Visit, Tikkun), Ramzi Khalaf (The Kite Runner, National Tour), Rachel Botchan (King of the Jews, Off-Broadway), Laith Zuaiter (TV: “Ramy”), and Haythem Noor, (The Kite Runner, National Tour). In the Production Team are Khalifa Natour (Dramaturgy), Izmir Ikbal (set design), Dina El-Aziz (costume design), Habib Hanna (composer), Amanda Baughman (sound design), Tal Yarden (projection design), Stephanie Klapper (casting), Eileen Haggerty (production stage manager) and Amanda Reynoso (assistant stage manager).

The play is produced for Loose Change Productions by John Breen. Special thanks to the Sari-Sari Women of ColorArts Coup for their ongoing support of this production. (APAP|NYC is the world's premier gathering of the performing arts presenting, booking, and touring industry.)

