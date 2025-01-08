THE MASTER AND MARGARITA, OR, THE DEVIL COMES TO MOSCOW Returns To NYC This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sold-out run in 2024, Theater 86's production of The Master and Margarita, Or, The Devil Comes to Moscow is back in New York City for a strictly limited engagement!

Based on Mikhail Bulgakov's cult classic novel and adapted by Jean-Claude van Itallie, this captivating show was previously named a Critic's Recommendation by Vulture of New York Magazine. Charles Isherwood of The Wall Street Journal hailed it as "maliciously inventive" and "enjoyably over the top."

Helmed by acclaimed Russian director Aleksey Burago, this spellbinding production boasts a stellar cast, including Michael Donaldson, Can Deniz Erzaim, Obid, Sarah O'Donnell, Ariel Polanco, Tom Schubert, Mark K. Simmons, Natasha Skutka, Elena Weintraub, and Di Zhu. Performances will run from January 23rd to February 16th at Pushkin Hall, located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Written in secret during Stalin's oppressive regime, Bulgakov's The Master and Margarita is a genre-defying masterpiece-a passionate love story, a fantastical journey, and a razor-sharp satire all rolled into one.

The story begins on a hot spring day when the Devil himself arrives in Moscow with his bizarre entourage: a seductive, naked witch, a fearsome assassin, a trickster in a checkered suit, and a vodka-guzzling black cat. Chaos erupts as this otherworldly crew sets their sights on the city's cultural elite. But soon, the Devil's machinations intertwine with the fate of the Master, a disillusioned writer hiding in an asylum, and Margarita, his devoted lover willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to save him.

Aleksey Burago, a protégé of the legendary Pyotr Fomenko, is celebrated for his boundary-pushing work across Russian stages and television. His impressive portfolio includes productions at The Hermitage Theater, The Aleksandrinsky Theater (Beyond Recognition), Moscow TV (Queen of Spades), and The Baltic House Theater (Camille).

In New York, Burago has directed critically acclaimed productions such as Dante's Inferno, Diary of a Madman, Ah, My Dear Andersen! (Time Out New York Critic's Pick), Wonder Bread (Best Show Winner, United Solo Festival), Uncle Vanya, and Crime and Punishment. His work has left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and The Master and Margarita is no exception.

Running January 23rd - February 16th, 2025 at Pushkin Hall at The Center at West Park (165 W 86th Street, New York, NY 10024). Tickets are on sale now at www.theater86.com.

