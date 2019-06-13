THE LAST JEW OF BOYLE HEIGHTS Extends Through July

Steve Greenstein's play The Last Jew of Boyle Heights has been extended through July at the Actors Temple Theatre 339 west 47th Street in the heart of the Broadway Theater district. The play is resonating with audiences who are faced with daily newscasts of deportations and the growing crisis on the Mexican American border.

The play comes alive on the industrial side of Los Angeles in the late 1990s. Three survivors meet on a factory floor set amongst deportations, poor wages, and fading memories.

Mr Greenstein's last work Voices from the Holy and Not So Holy Land was a Los Angeles Times Critics pick." POIGNANT Mr. Greenstein is too much a humanist to deny his characters their humanity"

The Last Jew of Boyle Heights stars a diverse cast directed by Mr Greenstein.: Jeff Farber, Marco Torriani, Mikaeli Cruz, Michael Quinlan, Robert Ierardi, Francisca Munoz, Eliud Kauffman, and Michael Amendola.

Playing Thursdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 7:30 pm. Actors' appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. Tickets available at telecharge, the Theater box office 45 minutes before curtain, and at the TKTS booth in Times Square after 3pm the day of the show.





