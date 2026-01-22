THE LADDER To Play Limited Engagement At IRT Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new reimagining of the Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur, THE LADDER by Isaac Byrne, will play a two-week limited engagement at IRT Theater from January 31 through February 15. The production is presented by Haley Rice, in association with Messy Stars Productions, and is directed by Haley Rice.

The play reframes the familiar myth through fractured narratives and competing truths, examining how legends are shaped through omission, manipulation, and silence. Centering on “Big T” and the aftermath of his descent into the Labyrinth, THE LADDER interrogates the costs of heroism and the erasure of figures such as Ariadne, whose role in the story is often minimized or forgotten. The work moves between fear, bravado, and devastation, presenting a critical look at masculinity, power, and mythmaking.

The cast includes James Jelkin, Justin Senense, Rebekah Rawhouser, Ken Orman, and Lucy Turner. The production is presented as an AEA-approved showcase, with select performers appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

The creative team features lighting design by David Aab, sound engineering by Josh Koback, costume design by Caycee Black, and production stage management by Annie Sheehy. Publicity is provided by Katie Rosin of Kampfire PR.

THE LADDER will perform at IRT Theater, located at 154 West Christopher Street, Suite 3B. Performances are scheduled January 31, February 1, 2, 6–9, and February 13–15, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:00 p.m. on February 8 and 15. Opening night will take place Monday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. The running time is approximately 95 minutes.