THE INTERRUPTED JOURNEY Comes to Theater For The New City

Twenty five years ago this month,, Shirley MacLaine and Richard Pryor shared a stage when they were inducted into the Comedy Hall Of Fame. Now, a quarter of a century later, Shirley MacLaine's daughter, Sachi Parker, and Richard Pryor Jr. will be sharing the stage at the Theater For The New City in NYC. Parker and Pryor Jr. will be playing Betty and Barney Hill, an inter-racial couple who were abducted by aliens from another planet and brought on board a UFO where they were examined.

The wildest part of the story is that it is all true. The Hills did not even remember what had happened to them until they were separately put under hypnotic regression, by famed psychiatrist Ben Simon (portrayed by Allan Zeller) to combat the traumatic amnesia they were both suffering from. Both of their stories matched perfectly about that fateful night when they were followed, stopped, and kidnapped. Mark S. Graham Directs the reading and Robert R. Blume is the Consulting Producer.

John G. Fuller, one of the foremost writers about paranormal and UFO events, wrote the best selling book, THE INTERRUPTED JOURNEY," which used the actual tapes of Betty and Barney Hill speaking to a famous Boston doctor while in the hypnotic state. Elizabeth Fuller, John G. Fuller's wife, and Joel Vig have taken this story and created a play which presents the terrifying truth that in the universe we live in....WE ARE NOT ALONE.

John G. Fuller's book and now this play by Fuller and Vig provide, without question, the most documented case of alien abduction in all of human history. Betty and Barney Hill passed multiple lie detector tests and their identical descriptions under separate hypnotic sessions provide compelling evidence that they were victims of alien abduction and examination. John G. Fuller had two cover stories in LOOK MAGAZINE detailing the truth about UFO's and the aliens from other planets who have come to observe and examine our planet and our fellow human beings.

Come to see this first staged reading of the play in New York City at 7 PM at the Theater For The New City but we warn you...DON'T COME ALONE !!!!

For tickets: Call (212) 254-1109 / https://theinterruptedjourney.brownpapertickets.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You