THE CEILING Cast Announced; Musical to Open at Le Poisson Rouge

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The complete cast has been announced for The Ceiling, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Blake Allen, based on the acclaimed O. Henry Prize-winning short story by Kevin Brockmeier. Directed by Susan Aston, the musical will receive a one-night developmental presentation at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on Monday, October 5, 2026 at 7:30 PM.

The cast will be led by Christine Dwyer as Melissa (Wicked, Waitress, Finding Neverland, Maggie), Nathaniel Hackmann as Kevin (Back to the Future, LES MISERABLES, Charlie...Factory, Oklahoma!), Jake Pedersen as Joshua (Ragtime, Parade, Wicked), and Elise Frances Daniells as Scarlett (Barry Manilow's Harmony).

The company also features Christine Arand as Bookkeeper, Dared Wright as Wesson/Gleason/Barkeep, Rori Nogee as Rachel, Cory Daniel Gibson as The Banshee/Silent Man, Samantha Schiffman as Bobby, and Blake Brundy as Mitch Nauman.

Based on Kevin Brockmeier's acclaimed O. Henry Prize-winning short story, The Ceiling is a poignant new musical that blends magical realism with emotional truth. As an inexplicable phenomenon descends upon their world, a husband and wife confront the growing distance between them, revealing how life's most profound changes often go unnoticed until it is too late.

Susan Aston is the Director of MFA Acting at The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University. Her career spans Broadway, television, and film, and she is best known for her longstanding work as an acting coach to James Gandolfini throughout much of his career. She is a Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio.

The Ceiling features book, music, and lyrics by Blake Allen, whose work as a composer, playwright, performer, and recording artist has been presented at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and with ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, San Diego Symphony, and New Jersey Symphony. His original works include INSOMNIA, the shards of an honor code junkie, Virginia Woolf's The Waves, Folk Wandering, Boston|Nebraska, Livin' the Dreamboat, and HOCKET.

The musical is adapted from the work of Kevin Brockmeier, Associate Professor at the prestigious Iowa Writers' Workshop and the acclaimed author of The Brief History of the Dead, The Illumination, A Few Seconds of Radiant Filmstrip, and The Ghost Variations. Brockmeier is the recipient of three O. Henry Awards, including a first prize, the PEN USA Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and an NEA Grant. His story 'The Ceiling' received an O. Henry Prize (First Prize, 2002).

Serving as Stage Manager is Bernita Robinson, an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and major regional productions. Her credits include the original world premiere and Broadway productions of Ragtime and its 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert; the first New York production of Carmen Jones in 75 years; John Doyle's Assassins and A Man of No Importance at Classic Stage Company, Hal Prince's Toronto production and Canadian tour of Show Boat, and the 2022 Broadway revival of For Colored Girls. Robinson received the Stage Managers' Association Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

The Ceiling is produced by Traguna Productions, with Popson Productions serving as Co-Producer and Literary Representative.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 04 Hrs 42 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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