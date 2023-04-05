Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TEACH ME HOW TO DIE to be Presented at The Gene Frankel Theatre This Month

The play is dedicated to the very relevant issue of the present – suicide, the statistics of which is scarily increasing in the whole civilized world.

Apr. 05, 2023  
The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company in collaboration with Monli International Company LLC will present TEACH ME HOW TO DIE, written by Lisa Monde, directed by Thomas R. Gordon and Lisa Monde from April 7- April 29, 2023 at The Gene Frankel Theatre.

A master class in suicide note writing is being conducted by a professor of Philology - Scott Mirrormord. The group consists of six listeners - five men and a woman. Each of the participants made a decision to part with life. During the following two weeks of periodic classes, a number of events take place - both extraordinary and tragic, funny and sad...

How did their meeting with the professor influence their decision to sever all ties with life? What conclusions did professor draw for himself?

The borderline state of consciousness - is a fitting psychological term to describe what occurs to all participants of the master class. The thin edge of reality is slowly slipping away from them... They are all very different and have their own reasons, that prompted them to come to such a decision.

This work gives hope, and states that almost any decision to take one's own life can be reversed, and the prime cause - can be seen from a different angle.

Tickets
$35 - Regular

$25 - Student / Senior

How to purchase tickets


https://teach_me_how_to_die.eventbrite.com/

Note On Mental Health Awareness
Please be aware that the topic of this show is suicide prevention.

Performance Schedule
Fri. Apr. 7 @ 8:00 PM PREVIEW

Sat. Apr. 8 @ 8:00 PM PREVIEW

Sun. Apr. 9 @ 2:00 PM OPENING / MATINEE

Thu. Apr. 13 @ 8:00 PM

Fri. Apr. 14 @ 8:00 PM

Sat. Apr. 15 @ 8:00 PM

Sun. Apr. 16 @ 2:00 PM MATINEE

Wed. Apr. 19 @ 8:00 PM

Thu. Apr. 20 @ 8:00 PM

Fri. Apr. 21 @ 8:00 PM

Sat. Apr. 22 @ 2:00 PM MATINEE

Sun. Apr. 23 @ 2:00 PM MATINEE

Wed. Apr. 26 @ 8:00 PM

Thu. Apr. 27 @ 8:00 PM

Fri. Apr. 28 @ 8:00 PM

Sat. Apr. 29 @ 8:00 PM CLOSING

Location
The Gene Frankel Theatre

24 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012

Crew
Original music design by Lisa Monde

Stage Manager / Prop Master - Rene Shubert

Lighting Design - Gilbert "Lucky" Pearto

Videographer and video SFX - David Stiles




