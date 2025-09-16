Synnøve Karlsen, Mark Evans and More to Star in PYGMALION at Gingold Theatrical Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gingold Theatrical Group's PYGMALION will star Synnøve Karlsen (BBC's “Miss Austin”, Netflix's “Medici”) as Eliza Doolittle in her New York theatrical debut, and Mark Evans (Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Higgins, with Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher, Noises Off) as Pickering, Teresa Avia Lim (Eureka Day, JUNK) as Clara/Mary, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Mrs. Pearce/Mrs. Higgins, and Matt Wolpe (Rock of Ages, Finding Neverland) as Freddy/Alfred Doolittle. The play is adapted and directed by David Staller.



The five-week limited engagement will play Theatre Row's Theater 5. Previews begin Wednesday, October 22, 2025, with opening night scheduled for Monday, November 2, 2025, and the final performance on Saturday, November 22, 2025.



PYGMALION is Bernard Shaw's razor-sharp, wildly entertaining original that redefined romantic comedy for the modern age. This highly theatrical staging draws inspiration from the iconic, whimsical linework of Al Hirschfeld, a Shaw fanatic whose legendary caricatures captured the spirit of Broadway and beyond. Just as Hirschfeld's illustrations celebrated theatrical identity with flair and clarity, this adaptation revels in transformation, satire, and style, exploring how we construct identity and what it costs to be “seen.”