Synnøve Karlsen, Mark Evans and More to Star in PYGMALION at Gingold Theatrical Group

Gingold Theatrical Group's PYGMALION will star Synnøve Karlsen (BBC's “Miss Austin”, Netflix's “Medici”) as Eliza Doolittle in her New York theatrical debut, and Mark Evans (Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Higgins, with Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher, Noises Off) as Pickering, Teresa Avia Lim (Eureka Day, JUNK) as Clara/Mary, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Mrs. Pearce/Mrs. Higgins, and Matt Wolpe (Rock of Ages, Finding Neverland) as Freddy/Alfred Doolittle. The play is adapted and directed by David Staller.
The five-week limited engagement will play Theatre Row's Theater 5. Previews begin Wednesday, October 22, 2025, with opening night scheduled for Monday, November 2, 2025, and the final performance on Saturday, November 22, 2025.
PYGMALION is Bernard Shaw's razor-sharp, wildly entertaining original that redefined romantic comedy for the modern age. This highly theatrical staging draws inspiration from the iconic, whimsical linework of Al Hirschfeld, a Shaw fanatic whose legendary caricatures captured the spirit of Broadway and beyond. Just as Hirschfeld's illustrations celebrated theatrical identity with flair and clarity, this adaptation revels in transformation, satire, and style, exploring how we construct identity and what it costs to be “seen.”
“We're celebrating Gingold's 20th anniversary by presenting the play that created the template for all rom coms to come, Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion,” says GTG Artistic Director David Staller. “Pygmalion is Shaw's best-loved and most requested play, with dialogue so magnificently lyrical and entertaining you'll never think to miss the songs!”
The production features scenic design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, prop design by Seth Tyler Black, and sound design by Julian Evans. Aurora Productions is the production manager, and Geoff Josselson is the casting director.
The performance schedule is: Wednesdays at 7pm; Thursdays at 2pm & 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Cast and guest-moderated talkbacks will take place after each Sunday performance.
