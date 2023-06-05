Steven Ditmyer Will Direct BETTINGER'S LUGGAGE at AMT

Performances begin September 19th, 2023.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Steven Ditmyer Will Direct BETTINGER'S LUGGAGE at AMT Producer Laura Elrick is thrilled to announce that acclaimed Meisner Teacher and Director Steven Ditmyer will be directing Al Tapper's Bettinger's Luggage, scheduled to open September 19th, 2023 at AMT Theater.

The play is a humorous depiction of Jewish life in 1970's New York City and will be produced in association with AMT Theater. Steven was the co-producer and director of the OFF THE PAGE Reading Series for Tony Randall's National Actors Theatre with such notable productions as: The Night Of The Iguana with Alec Baldwin, Golf With Alan Shepard with Jack Klugman, Charles Durning, Len Cariou and John Cullum and Ladies In Retirement with Rosemarry Harris. He has directed many productions in New York working with such notable playwrights as James McClure, Bruce Jay Friedman, Albert Bermel, Jack Gilhooley, and such notable actors as Marian Seldes, Brian Murray, Dana Ivey, Richard Masur, John Pankow and many more. He was the co-director of The Workshop at The Neighborhood Playhouse where he directed over 20 new plays and was a founding director of the A-Train Plays (written and performed in 24 hours).

Steven studied with Sanford Meisner, Uta Hagen and Zoe Caldwell. He is a scholarship graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City where he later was invited to train as a teacher of the Meisner technique. He was a guest teacher and director at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts before founding MEISNER INTERNATIONAL, teaching workshops in New York, Atlanta, London, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Berlin, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Lisbon, Helsinki, Vilnius and Tallinn with past workshops in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Quito, Guayaquil, and Bogota. He will be teaching more Meisner Workshops in NYC this Fall. Steven is excited to work again with AMT and to bring Al Tapper's new play Bettinger's Luggage to life. For more information on Bettinger's Luggage, scheduled to open this September, contact tony@amttheater.org



