Steve Cohen's CHAMBER MAGIC to Resume Performances in June

Magician Steve Cohen has announced that Chamber Magic will resume performances on Friday, June 4, 2021. Performed weekly in an elegant salon at the legendary Lotte New York Palace hotel, the acclaimed Chamber Magic celebrated its 20th anniversary in early 2020. The show features conjuring, mind-reading, sleight of hand, and an astonishing trick called Think-A-Drink. Cohen baffles his guests with close up magic as he recreates parlor entertainment that characterized Manhattan in the early 20th century.

An intimate setting has always been a hallmark of Chamber Magic. Prior to the pandemic, audiences were limited to 64 people per show, in a ballroom that holds up to 200. That will be reduced further, and in excess of the state and city requirements for live performance to just 40 audience members per performance, with space between audience members who did not come together. The Lotte New York Palace has collaborated with Dr. Robert Amler, a former Chief Medical Officer at the CDC on its COVID-19 safety plan. All showroom HVAC units have been replaced, and Merv 13 filters are installed to meet ASHRE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) standards. In addition, audience members will be required to submit to a temperature check upon entry and wear a face covering. Cohen will be unmasked for the performance but has been fully vaccinated and will also undergo a regular testing regimen.

For details, visit chambermagic.com/news/covid-safety.

The first show - 7:00PM on June 4 - will be a free performance for an invited audience of front line and essential workers.

"I am excited to be one of the first long-running live shows to return to New York City. While some forms of entertainment can transcend a computer screen, close-up magic demands to be seen in person," Steve Cohen said. "I believe in the magic of our city and cannot wait to welcome back audiences to my magical showroom."

Tickets for Chamber Magic are available now at ChamberMagic.com. The performance schedule is as follows: Fridays at 7pm and 9:30pm; and Saturdays at 7pm and 9:30pm. The first 100 tickets purchased will include a free signed deck of luxury playing cards.

At Chamber Magic, guests are invited into a salon at the Lotte New York Palace, dressed to impress in cocktail attire. The adults-only audience for each performance is limited to 40 people, guaranteeing each guest an intimate view of every mystifying maneuver.

Chamber Magic began performances in 2000 at a Greenwich Village apartment before moving to The National Arts Club. In 2001 Cohen took up residence at the Waldorf Astoria for sixteen years. In 2017, Cohen transferred the show to the Lotte New York Palace, where he performs five shows every weekend. Chamber Magic celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2020.

Previous guests include Guillermo Del Toro, David Copperfield, Seth Rogan, Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster, John Williams, William Goldman, Teller, Warren Buffett, Buzz Aldrin, Renée Zellweger, Frank Oz, Stephen Sondheim, Queen of Morocco, Gerard Butler, Jason Segal, Hank Azaria, Michael Chabon, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Derren Brown, Derek DelGaudio, Peter Sagal, and more.

In 2021, Cohen released his latest book, Confronting Magic. This 200-page coffee table book contains personal stories, photographs, and commissioned artwork Steve has collected and assembled over the past twenty years, celebrating the magic the show has brought to New York. Published by Assouline, the foreword is written by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo Del Toro. Confronting Magic is available now at ChamberMagic.com and Assouline.com.