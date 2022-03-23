Stephanie J. Block to Present STEPHANIE SINGS THE STEPHENS at 92Y

92Y has announced Stephanie Sings the Stephens (Sondheim, Schwartz & Flaherty) as this year's Kathryn W. Stein Memorial Concert, on Sunday, May 22 at 3 pm. Tony Award-winning vocal powerhouse Stephanie J. Block - celebrated for her roles in Wicked, The Cher Show, Falsettos, Anything Goes, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and more - will take to the 92Y stage with selections from the Broadway songbook. She spotlights music by three of her favorite composers, performing songs she's made her own, including Wicked's "Defying Gravity" and others including "Being Alive" (Company), "Back to Before" (Ragtime) and more.

For more information, visit www.92Y.org.



Stephanie has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre. She most recently won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as winning The Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Award for her star turn in The Cher Show. Ms. Block was also recognized for her role of Trina in Lincoln Center Theatre's 2016 revival of Falsettos garnering her the Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominations for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. In 2013 she was recognized with both the Drama Desk and TONY Award nomination(s) for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Alice Nutting/ Edwin DROOD in The Roundabout Theater's production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. That marks three TONY Award nominations in the last six years, a feat very few Broadway actors have attained. Other Broadway credits include Reno Sweeney in the 2011 Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical playing the role of Judy Bernly for which she earned a Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She created the roles of Grace O'Malley in The Pirate Queen and Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz (opposite Hugh Jackman). Ms. Block is best known for her portrayal as Elphaba in the Broadway company of Wicked as well as originating the role in the first national tour for which she won numerous awards including the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. For more information, please visit her website: https://www.stephaniejblock.com/