Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle and More to Perform at Second Stage Theater's Fall Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Second Stage Theater’s Fall Gala will honor lifelong supporters of the arts, Melissa and Gregory Fleming, and director and playwright James Lapine. The gala will take place on Monday, November 10 at Cipriani 25 Broadway.

The gala will feature a one-night-only evening of entertainment directed by Susan Stroman, with music direction by Andrew Resnick, and hosted by Andrew Rannells. Confirmed performers include Wendi Bergamini, Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, E. Clayton Corelius, Harry Hadden-Paton, Megan Kane, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Brad Oscar, Robert Sella, and Tony Yazbeck. The evening will also feature appearances from Ina Garten, Kathryn Grody and Mandy Patinkin.

The gala begins at 6:30pm with cocktails, followed by dinner, live auction, and program. All funds raised from the evening support Second Stage Theater’s artistic programs.