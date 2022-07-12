Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stag & Lion Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theare

With performances from July 28th through August 6th

Jul. 16, 2022  

Stag & Lion Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At The Trinity Theare

Stag & Lion will present William Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Trinity Theatre (422 West 57th Street in Manhattan) from July 28th through August 6th. Starring Joshua Koehn as Benedick and Chelsea LeSage as Beatrice, the original romantic comedy is about love, hate and the small place in between.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING shows young lovers Claudio and Hero letting their passions of love turn to jealousy and pain. Meanwhile, arch enemies Benedick and Beatrice question if the disdain they have for each other is really something deeper and romantic. Will Claudio and Hero find love for each other again? Will Benedick and Beatrice stop fighting long enough to admit that they don't hate each other? Come along as this hilarious comedy is presented in the Stag & Lion style.

The cast features Devin Romero as Claudio, Aurelea as Hero, Linus Gelber as Leonato, Tom O'Hare as Don Pedro, John Lichtwalt as Don Jon and Anuj Parikh as Dogberry. The rest of the company includes Claire Tyers, Addie Gomez, William English, Charlie Macandrew, Rob Spiker, Jim Grant, Don McManus, Travis Martin and Roland Netzer. It is directed by Joshua Koehn and AD'd by Megan Lennon. Photo by Lisa Kramer.

"Stag & Lion brings a long lost style back to theatre. In the old days, before the 20th century, the theatre was vibrant and breathed life between actor and audience, between their reality and ours. We do not think the audience should be regulated to sitting like good boys and girls in the dark, but to experience our world with us. Our stage is wooden, our amber lights make it glow, and audiences are transported back in time to a theatre experience like no other. Laugh at our clowns, get angry at our villains, sigh with our lovers, cry at misfortunes and applaud happy endings."- Joshua Koehn (Artistic Director) and Chelsea LeSage (Managing Director)

Performances run Thursday-Saturday at 7pm with a 3pm matinee on July 31st. For more information and tickets visit: www.stagandliontheatre.com




