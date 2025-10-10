Spotlight: (UN)CONDITIONAL at Soho Playhouse

Tickets on Sale NOW for World Premiere of (UN)CONDITIONAL at Soho Playhouse through October 26th!
Written by Ali Keller, Directed by Ivey Lowe, and Produced by SOHO PLAYHOUSE in
association with Hannah Jade Vickery, (UN)CONDITIONAL makes it's Off-Broadway
debut starring Kate Abbruzzese (“The Blacklist”), Brooks Brantly (Wine In The
Wilderness at CSC), Annalisa Chamberlin (Between Two Worlds at HERE), NATHAN
DARROW (Summer and Smoke with CSC/Transport Group) and Georgia Waehler
(Netflix’s “The Night Agent”).
Fantasies are harmless, right? But what happens when your spouse wants to take
a dark fantasy from the realm of imagination firmly into your bedroom? For two
couples, the boundaries of compromise, communication, and unconditional love are
tested to their breaking point, and seven-year-old Mia is getting caught in the
crossfire.
