Spotlight: (UN)CONDITIONAL at Soho Playhouse

Written by Ali Keller, Directed by Ivey Lowe, and Produced by SOHO PLAYHOUSE in
association with Hannah Jade Vickery, (UN)CONDITIONAL makes it's Off-Broadway
debut starring Kate Abbruzzese (“The Blacklist”), Brooks Brantly (Wine In The
Wilderness at CSC), Annalisa Chamberlin (Between Two Worlds at HERE), NATHAN
DARROW (Summer and Smoke with CSC/Transport Group) and Georgia Waehler
(Netflix’s “The Night Agent”).

Fantasies are harmless, right? But what happens when your spouse wants to take
a dark fantasy from the realm of imagination firmly into your bedroom? For two
couples, the boundaries of compromise, communication, and unconditional love are
tested to their breaking point, and seven-year-old Mia is getting caught in the
crossfire.



Videos