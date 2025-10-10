Spotlight: (UN)CONDITIONAL at Soho Playhouse

Written by Ali Keller, Directed by Ivey Lowe, and Produced by SOHO PLAYHOUSE in

association with Hannah Jade Vickery, (UN)CONDITIONAL makes it's Off-Broadway

debut starring Kate Abbruzzese (“The Blacklist”), Brooks Brantly (Wine In The

Wilderness at CSC), Annalisa Chamberlin (Between Two Worlds at HERE), NATHAN

DARROW (Summer and Smoke with CSC/Transport Group) and Georgia Waehler

(Netflix’s “The Night Agent”).

Fantasies are harmless, right? But what happens when your spouse wants to take

a dark fantasy from the realm of imagination firmly into your bedroom? For two

couples, the boundaries of compromise, communication, and unconditional love are

tested to their breaking point, and seven-year-old Mia is getting caught in the

crossfire.