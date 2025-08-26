Spotlight: HOUSE OF MCQUEEN at The Mansion at Hudson Yards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



House of McQueen, the highly anticipated off-Broadway production exploring the life and brilliance of Lee Alexander McQueen, is now in previews at The Mansion at Hudson Yards. A decade in the making, the play plunges the audience into a series of scenes that explore McQueen’s journey from working-class to global stardom, exploring relationships that defined him and the artistry that took the fashion world by storm.



Written by award-winning playwright, Darrah Cloud, and directed by Sam Helfrich, House of McQueen is a deeply personal and authentic portrait of Lee Alexander McQueen, who is played by Bridgerton star Luke Newton (through September 28th).

From his apprenticeship on Savile Row to helming Givenchy and later launching his own label, the play delves into the complicated relationships in his life with key figures including Isabella Blow (played by Tony-nominated actress Emily Skinner) and his mother Joyce McQueen (played by Catherine LeFrere).

