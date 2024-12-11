Special Performance Added for COLLEGE FUN at The Frog & Peach Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Frog & Peach Theatre Company has added a special performance for 'College Fun,' set to take place today, Wednesday, December 11th, at 8 PM. This new performance brings excitement to the midweek schedule and offers an opportunity for theater enthusiasts and the general public to enjoy an engaging comedy. 'College Fun' is a new comedy by Ted Zurkowski, directed by Lynnea Benson, and is poised to deliver an entertaining experience for all attendees.

College Fun, presented by The Frog & Peach Theatre Company, at the Theatre for The New City’s Cabaret space.

'College Fun' follows the misadventures of Professor Jones, portrayed by DazMann Still, who navigates the eccentricities of the Office of Diversity & Inclusion at a prestigious university in Southern California. The narrative is enriched by the presence of a cast of quirky characters, including the seductive and deranged Dr. Ram, played by Amy Frances Quint, the flamboyant Dr. Queeg, portrayed by Jonathan Reed Wexler, and the intimidating Dr. Pane, brought to life by Anuj Parikh. With such a talented ensemble, the production promises to be a delightful blend of humor and insightful commentary on contemporary academic life. The Production Stage Manager, Matthew Seepersad.

This special added show maintains the original cast and performance elements, ensuring that attendees receive the same high-quality experience as previous performances. The decision to add this show reflects The Frog & Peach Theatre Company's commitment to providing vibrant theatrical experiences and responding to audience interest.

Comments