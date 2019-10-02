Signature Welcomes New Members To Board Of Trustees Including Dominique Morisseau, Lila Neugebauer and More

Signature Theatre announces additions to Signature's Board of Trustees. Joining the board, as of the 2019-20 season, are Joe Baker (President Emeritus of the Medicare Rights Center), Doug Chittenden (EVP & President of Institutional Retirement at the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America), Timothy G. Little (National Real Estate Department Head at Katten Muchin Rosenman Law Firm), Tony Award nominee & Residency 5 playwright Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud, Signature's upcoming New York Premiere of Confederates), Obie Award-winning director Lila Neugebauer (Signature's Edward Albee's At Home At The Zoo), Nancy Northup (President & CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights), and Pablo Salame (Senior Director of The Goldman Sachs Group).

President Nina B. Matis said, "We are thrilled to welcome seven exceptional new members, including two of our artists, to the Signature Theatre Board. They not only have a passion for the work and mission of the company but also represent so much of what makes the Signature community so extraordinary and distinct. This is an exciting period of Board expansion for us, and we look forward to continuing to grow the depth of talent, expertise and diversity to support and advance the future of our great institution."

The Signature Theatre Board Of Trustees includes Chairman Edward Norton, President Nina B. Matis, Treasurer Dick Berry, Secretary Sean Peterson, Margot Adams, Joe Baker, Leslie Bains, Doug Chittenden, Bernard L. Dikman, Paige Evans, Kate Roche Hope, David S. Klafter, Timothy G. Little, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Christine Millen, Dominique Morisseau, Lila Neugebauer, Nancy Northup, Peter Norton, Kristen O'Hara, Laura Pels, Michael Rauch, Pablo Salame, John J. Studzinski CBE, Susan Weiner, Richard Willett, Harold Wolpert, and Sara Zilkha.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You