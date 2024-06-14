Shakespeare Slay Fest Inaugural Season to Take Place in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Another f**king Shakespeare festival? Yup. Shakespeare sailed through the #metoo movement scot free and no ones talking about it. Sure, he's been dead for over 400 years and there were bigger fish to fry, but something's actually rotten in the state of Denmark. So how do you hold a dead man to account? Especially one whose work has nourished our souls with words, words, words for years, years, years?

Enter the inaugural Shakespeare Slay Fest to expand the conversation beyond the same 'authentic' version of Shakespeare you've seen in the park a hundred times. Audiences today want to shout, to hold old man ideas to account, to hear different voices and to see those voices represented onstage. So, three Shakespeare nerds, three performances, three days (so Weird Sisters of us!), and lots of spicy things will be said, at Arts On Site in the East Village, NYC. July 18th & 19th.

Carla Kissane (she/her), Grant Cartwright (he/him) and Casey Bradley (she/they), (that's us!) deepdive into Shakespeare and his time to unearth what has been hidden in plain sight to unlock a bold perspective you wouldn't deliver to a bunch of stuffy subscribers. Our love of the Bard is our superpower and we want to inspire a curiosity, love and relevancy of Shakespeare in 2024.

The Shakespeare Slay Fest presents a triple bill of works that reveal our collective humanity through challenging the cannon and the idea of the man (or woman - gasp!) that resides in the popular, collective and historical consciousness. We aim to make the work accessible for all and are committed to inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility, creating a space of belonging for all audiences and artists.

NYC keeps getting into bed with the Bard - the ballet is dancing A Midsummer Night's Dream; Romeo and Juliet, and Othello will open on Broadway this fall - so here's our offering. We're changing the sheets and looking under this bed to reveal, reframe and well, slay.

Ticket Booking, Details & Inquiries | https://www.shakespeareancabaret.com/festival

Arts on Site: 12 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003 | July 18th & 19th | 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Shakespeare Slay Fest: Triple Bill Line-Up

The Dream or Cupid Is a Knavish Lad Thus To Make Poor Females Mad (III.ii) or Fuck Up Bitches - Written by Grant Cartwright after William Shakespeare

July 18th 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons has been abducted from Themyscira at the hands of Thesues who will make her his bride, but she has other plans. Revealing a world of midsummer violence, sex, and misogyny lying under the cover of comedy and seeming anything but a dream, Hippolyta plans her escape proving that the course of true love is not only not smooth, it's deadly. A staged reading of a reworking of A Midsummer Night's Dream after William Shakespeare. Welcome to the reckoning.

Grant is an award-winning actor, narrator, writer and director, with a 20 year career on Australia's leading stages, international television dramas, feature films, shorts and web series. He has narrated over 170 audiobooks and you'll also recognize his voice if you've listened to a Romance title narrated by Rupert Channing. Grant has twice directed NYC's largest LGBTQIA+ street festival, PrideFest, for NYC Pride, he is the Artistic Director of The Leopold Project and co-Artistic Director of Shakespearean Cabaret. He has put his voice to english language dubbing and his body to motion capture for video games. Grant has written for film and the stage and is a Victorian College of the Arts graduate. grantcartwright.com

Petty Tyrant - Written by Carla Kissane & Marius Van Den Brink:

July 19th 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Order in the Court! Join 'Carlotta-B-from-1593' The Ultimate Feminist Shakespearean Contemporary Leading Lady in PETTY TYRANT. An unorthodox trial of the authorship question and extravagant hallucination of Shakespearean proportions. Welcome to an autocratic universe where silence is violence and controlling the narrative is victory. Is Shakespeare a TYRANT? Or is he just... PETTY...You will decide the verdict, and live jazz band 'The Executioners' will keep time, proving beyond reasonable doubt that the gatekeepers are guilty and the evidence isn't stacking up. It's 'Judge Judy' meets 'The Apprentice' with Shakespeare and live jazz. Starring 'Carlotta-B-from-1593' as Anonymous Chirrullus Battillus; The Original Badass Bitch.

Carla Kissane (she/hers) is an Australian-born, NYC-based actor / singer / audiobook narrator whose passion is solo performance of Shakespearean cabaret. A 2024 NYSCA grantee for solo performance,'PETTY TYRANT' is performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024. Notable productions include Sondheim's 'Saturday Night' (Australian Premiere), six shows with the Australian Shakespeare Company, and 'Motherhood The Musical' (National Tour). AEA/ SAG-AFTRA. https://www.carlakissane.com / shakespeareancabaret.com.

The Roaring Girl - Written by Casey Bradley after Thomas Dekker & Thomas Middleton

July 18th & 19th, Arts on Site

The Roaring Girl is a new play in development, inspired by the life of Mary Frith, known as 'Moll Cutpurse', and adapted from the Jacobean play by Dekker and Middleton. Moll defied convention and flouted gender roles of their time by being a pimp, a pickpocket, allegedly London's first female tobacco smoker, all while dressed in men's clothing. This adaptation explores The Roaring Girl through the non-binary lens it deserves, written and performed by Casey Bradley - a queer, gender-non-confirming AFAB artist. The play will be further developed at The Actors Studio in the Playwright Directors Workshop in 2024-25. www.CaseyBradley.com/the-roaring-girl

Casey Bradley (she/they) is an Australian born queer actor and director based in Brooklyn, NY. Screen credits include HBO's Winning Time, Another Round (Weve TV), HBO's Shadows of Death, The Rise of Wall Street (Curiosity Stream), Skithouse (Network10). Select theatre credits include Through the Cracks (HERE Arts Center), Ivy Walls (3 Legged Dog), Boeing Boeing (3 Legged Dog & Breckenridge Backstage Theatre Company), As You Like It, Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Nights Dream(Australian Shakespeare Company), Coriolanus, Midsummer Nights Dream, and Titus Andronicus (Shakespeare in the Woods). Select directing credits include Macbeth and The Merchant of Venice (MU Shakespeare Company), Hotel(Until Monstrous), Antigone, A Christmas Carol, and Tom Sawyer (CMTC), The Poet (Secret Theater), Stuck With Fred (AMT Theatre), Just A Matter of Time (Hudson Guild Theatre), and the National Play Festival - Departures at the Malthouse Theatre for Playwriting Australia. Casey holds an MFA Acting from the Actors Studio Drama School, and a Gold Certificate: Shakespeare from Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. Casey was the Artistic Director of MU Shakespeare Company from 2011-2014. Casey is a Directing Member at the Actor's Studio Directors Unit (DU) and the Playwright Director Workshop (PDW), and a renewed participant of the Acting Unit. www.CaseyBradley.com.

