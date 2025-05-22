See Leslie Odom, Jr., Natasha Rothwell, and Mike Birbiglia at 92NY in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



92NY's June lineup will feature conversations with stars including See Leslie Odom, Jr., Natasha Rothwell, and Mike Birbiglia. See the full summer lineup here!



Collective by 92NY: THE WHITE LOTUS: Natasha Rothwell IN CONVERSATION WITH RESHMA GOPALDAS

***In Person & Online***

Wed, June 4, 7:30 pm ET, from $25

Join us for an unmissable evening with Emmy-nominated actor, writer, and producer Natasha Rothwell, in a wide-ranging conversation with entertainment journalist Reshma Gopaldas about The White Lotus — the role that made her unforgettable — and what it meant to return as Belinda Lindsey in the smash-hit third season.

Belinda, the spa manager whose grace and quiet heartbreak grounded the show’s first season, is back in season three — older, wiser, and no longer waiting for someone else to say yes. Filmed in Thailand, the latest chapter drew record-breaking audiences and brought Rothwell into a new ensemble of heavy-hitters, including Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Carrie Coon. But it was Rothwell who left them starstruck.

In this intimate conversation, Rothwell will reflect on Belinda’s evolution, the emotional resonance of revisiting key scenes, and what it means to see a Black woman thrive in a space that once tried to diminish her. She’ll also share with Gopaldas what it was like to collaborate again with Mike White — a process as detailed, honest, and intentional as the performance itself.

Don’t miss this chance to go inside the making of one of television’s most compelling characters — with the artist who gave her life.



Collective by 92NY: FAILING UP: LESLIE ODOM JR. IN CONVERSATION WITH Kara Young

***In Person & Online***

Mon, June 9, 8 pm ET, from $15

Join Tony Award winners Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young for a conversation about life under the Broadway lights, achieving your dreams, and Odom’s remarkable career — and his recent book, Failing Up. Breaking out in the original role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. has since become a household name — performing for sold-out audiences, singing for the Obamas at the White House, and winning a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. But getting there wasn’t easy. In Failing Up , Odom tells his story and inspires his fans to reach their own highest potential, offering motivating strategies for achieving your goals — even when they seem impossible. Don’t miss him and Young in a special conversation about life in the theater, seeking empowerment and greatness, the work it takes to succeed, backstage stories, and more. * Leslie Odom Jr. will sign copies of Failing Up following the event.



THE GOOD LIFE: SCREENING AND CONVERSATION WITH Mike Birbiglia

***In Person***

Wed, June 18, 7:30 pm, from $40

Award-winning comedian Mike Birbiglia joins us for a screening of his new Netflix comedy special, The Good Life, followed by a conversation. Mike Birbiglia’s stand-up is like no one else’s — merging storytelling, theater, and comedy Birbiglia has emerged as one of the definitive comedians of his generation. In his new special, The Good Life, he opens up about mortality, aging, and his father’s recent stroke — discussing how it has prompted him to reevaluate his own approach to fatherhood. Funny, moving, and strikingly frank, it is the most personal hour of stand-up of his career. Following a screening of The Good Life , join Birbiglia for a conversation about what inspired it — how fatherhood has changed his comedy, his distinctive style, how he developed the material, stories from backstage, and much more.



