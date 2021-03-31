Seaview Presents A HOUSE TOUR... AT HOME

Seaview will present a new, interactive, theatrical experience designed to be enjoyed at home. Written by San Francisco playwright Peter Sinn Nachtrieb and based on his stage play, A House Tour of The Infamous Porter Family Mansion with Tour Guide Weston Ludlow Londonderry...At Home is a surreal and occasionally unreal audio journey through the former mansion of Hubert and Clarissa Porter, an infamous, ultra wealthy, and highly eccentric couple.

Worldly, singular, and incredibly particular tour guide Weston Ludlow Londonderry, voiced by veteran Bay Area actor Danny Scheie, takes guests on an imaginative tour, touching furniture, stroking walls, and coming face to face with "The Stick of Butter That Changed Everything." Participants will savor intimate, penetrating anecdotes and parables exuded by Weston in a style that will transport them into the titillating world of Hubert and Clarissa Porter.

A limited supply of bespoke boxes, filled with an eclectic collection of artifacts designed to bring the audio experience to life, are currently on sale at http://porterfamilymansion.com for $79. These custom boxes, exclusively designed and created by dots, allow guests to see, smell, touch and taste the Porter Family Mansion anywhere at any time. As participants follow along, Weston takes them deeper into the property than has ever been attempted, so long as he can keep his own eccentricities and demons in check. Together, will they unlock the mansion's greatest secret?

Directed by Jason Eagan (Ars Nova), who also helmed the 2016 stage premiere at Z Space, A House Tour...At Home is a comedy about people who must live far outside the confines of mainstream society and how pleasurable it is to take a glimpse inside.

A House Tour...At Home also features the vocal talents of Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper.

The creative team for A House Tour of The Infamous Porter Family Mansion with Tour Guide Weston Ludlow Londonderry...At Home also includes dots (design), Mikaal Suleiman (sound design and mixing), Scott M. Risett (audio producer), Vince Caro (recording engineer), and Gabriel Shepard (assistant engineer).

Upon its 2016 premiere at Z Space, A House Tour of the Infamous Porter Family Mansion With Tour Guide Weston Ludlow Londonderry was met with critical acclaim. Claudia Bauer in SF Gate called it "a raw and polished gem" and encouraged readers to "snap up tickets soon, lest they get locked out." Jack Morse in SFist also urged readers to see House Tour, declaring it "an alternatively gut-bustingly hilarious and intensely poignant dive into what it means to not quite fit in."

Please visit http://porterfamilymansion.com for more information.