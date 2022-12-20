Scantic River Productions To Presents THE MIDNIGHT CHAPTERS: An Off Broadway Double Bill

Scantic River Productions has announced The Midnight Chapters - their upcoming production being staged at A.R.T. / New York Theatres on January 20th, 21st, and 22nd.

This double bill theater event directed by Katherine Oostman features two new original plays: "Monsters Are Made In The Minds of Men" by Ryan M. Bultrowicz and "The Truth About Whispers" by Katherine Oostman. The show ties together themes of memory, regret, and even time travel to create an emotionally visceral Twilight Zone-esque experience.

Monsters Are Made In The Minds Of Men

By Ryan M. Bultrowicz

Camila's father was a monster hunter. He spent his day's chasing after Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and an array of other mythical beasts. But now he's dead and Camila and Liam, her boyfriend, are left to rummage through his monster- hunting arsenal.

The Truth About Whispers

By Katherine Oostman

Ro is an amateur time traveler. When a mysterious client by the name of "Gray" walks into her office and commissions her to adjust a memory from a New Year's Eve Party past, Ro doesn't think much of it. However, as she ventures deeper and deeper into Gray's memories, she is confronted with increasing paradoxical happenings.

The cast of The Midnight Chapters includes: Heidi Crane, Bridget Rose Perrotta, Lindsey M. E. Newton, Alex Thiel Madeline Barbush Charles Meckley Hunter Goetz

Performances will take place at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T. / New York Theatres on January 20th at 8pm, January 21st at 2pm and 8pm, and January 22nd at 4pm.

Tickets are on sale now. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215837®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-midnight-chapters-tickets-481887768287?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Scantic River Productions is a Non-Profit Theatre based Production Company rooted in New York City. We're inspired by creative works and thrive in curating original pieces in order to produce them in ways you don't expect. Our passion is discovering unique stories and perspectives from new artists that may not be readily accessible to commercial audiences. Jump in the sandbox, pick up a shovel, and let's build castles.