STRATEGIC LOVE PLAY to End Limited Run This Weekend; Audible Original To Be Released

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Strategic Love Play starring Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen will conclude its limited engagement, New York-premiere run this Saturday, December 7 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York.



Strategic Love Play will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original on April 10, 2025, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Listeners can pre-order Strategic Love Play on Audible.

Written by Miriam Battye (“Succession,” “Beef”) and directed by Katie Posner, Strategic Love Play arrives in New York following a sold-out run at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a UK tour, and two sold-out runs at London’s Soho Theatre. Strategic Love Play was originally produced by Paines Plough, Soho Theatre, and Belgrade Theatre, in association with Landmark Theatres.



After matching online, two strangers – Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen – meet in real life. The vibe is off, and the conversation is a mess. Yet something is keeping them in their seats. What begins as a typical date off the apps spirals into something unexpected in a bold new production of Strategic Love Play, the show that sold out in London and took the Edinburgh Fringe by storm. Check out photos from the production HERE!







Comments