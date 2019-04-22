SQUARE GO Makes US Premiere At Brits Off Broadway At 59E59 Theaters
59E59 Theaters welcomes the US premiere of SQUARE GO, written by Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair and directed by Finn Den Hertog. Produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag) in association with Seared Productions, SQUARE GO begins performances on Wednesday, June 5 for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 30. Press Opening is Friday, June 14 at 7:30 PM. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM; and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org.
Direct from its smash-hit, sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe comes the New York premiere of the Fringe First Award-winning SQUARE GO. Max is a normal-ish kid in a normal-ish town. He spends his days daydreaming and hanging out with his weird wee pal Stevie Nimmo. But when Max is called for his first "square go," a fight by the school gates, it's his own demons he must wrestle with first.
An unmissable collaboration between award-winning writers Kieran Hurley (Chalk Farm, Brits Off Broadway 2014) and Gary McNair (A Gamblers Guide to Dying, Brits Off Broadway 2017), with an original soundtrack by members of Frightened Rabbit, SQUARE GO is an "irresistible" (The Guardian) new play about playground violence, myths of masculinity, and the decision to step up or run.
The cast features Daniel Portman (Poderick Payne on Game of Thrones) and Gavin Jon Wright (Black Watch with the National Theatre of Scotland; A Respectable Woman Takes to Vulgarity, Brits Off Broadway 2014).
The lighting designer is Peter Small with props by Martha Mamo. The original soundtrack is by members of Frightened Rabbit. The Production Stage Manager is Jynelly Rosario.
Kieran Hurley (playwright) is an award-winning writer, performer, theater-maker, and screenwriter whose work has been presented throughout the UK and internationally. Recent plays include Mouthpiece (Traverse Theatre/HighTide, Soho Theatre), A Six-Inch Layer of Topsoil and the Fact It Rains (Perth Theatre); Heads Up (Show And Tell); Rantin (National Theatre of Scotland). Kieran's debut screenplay Beats, co-written with director Brian Welsh and adapted from his hit play of the same title, is in cinemas this year executive produced by Steven Soderbergh in association with Ken Loach's Sixteen Films.
Gary McNair (playwright) is an award winning playwright and performer from Glasgow who makes work he hopes will challenge and entertain in equal measure. Since graduating with 1st class honors in Contemporary Theatre Practice from the RSAMD (now RCS) in 2007, he has produced work with and for most of Scotland's major theatre companies. His plays have been translated into multiple languages and performed around the world, with productions in London, New York, LA, Italy, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand. His plays include, Locker Room Talk, Letters To Morrissey, After The Cuts, and A Gambler's Guide to Dying. His last six shows at the Edinburgh Fringe have completely sold out and he has received the coveted Scotsman Fringe First Award three times. He is an Associate Artist at The Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh and is Writer-in-Residence at the National Theatre of Scotland. He is also under commission at Audible.com
Finn Den Hertog (director) is an award-winning director, writer and performer. He trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, graduating in 2007 with a BA in Acting. Since then he has worked across stage, screen and radio. Recent directing credits: TBCTV: Elevenses (Somerset House); Square Go (Francesca Moody Productions); Playing With Books: Signs Preceding The End of The World (Lyceum/Edinburgh Book Festival); Misha Glenny: McMafia (Wayward Lad); The Men In Blue Project, Ten New Messages (Young Vic); Light Boxes (Grid Iron); Squash (Traverse); The Last Dictator (Oran Mor). As associate/assistant director: Amadeus (National Theatre); Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (Young Vic West End); See Me Now (Young Vic/HighTide); A Streetcar Named Desire (Young Vic/St Ann's Warehouse); Macbeth (Young Vic); You Once Said Yes (Look Left Look Right); The Arabian Nights (The Tricycle). As writer: Light Boxes, adapted from the novel by Shane Jones. Finn is a visiting director on the MSc Playwriting at the University of Edinburgh, a tutor, director and mentor for the acting course at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and has led workshops with directing students at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Centre in Connecticut. He regularly works as a facilitator and workshop leader for theatres including the Young Vic, National Theatre, and Donmar Warehouse and has worked with the writers' studio group at the Royal Court. Finn has won two Scotsman Fringe First Awards - for Light Boxes in 2015 and for Square Go in 2018.