SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Will Have a Staged Reading at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Broadway & Film producer Willette Klausner will present SPOTLIGHT! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical in an exclusive industry invite only stage reading at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42nd Street, New York City) on Monday, October 20 at 11:00 AM and Tuesday, October 21 at 2:00 PM.

A powerful new stage production celebrating the life, artistry, and resilience of Hollywood trailblazer Dorothy Dandridge, SPOTLIGHT! fuses breathtaking music, dazzling dance, and unforgettable storytelling to illuminate the legacy of the first Black woman nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

From her early performances at the Apollo to her groundbreaking rise in 1950s Hollywood, SPOTLIGHT! reimagines Dandridge's story for a new generation-one defined by perseverance, glamour, and the courage to stand in one's own light.

"Dorothy Dandridge shattered barriers with grace and brilliance," says N'Kenge, the Tony-, Emmy-, and GRAMMY-nominated artist who conceived the musical and stars in the title role. "Her story is not just history-it's a call to every artist to claim their power."

The musical's creative team includes some of Broadway's most accomplished artists:

Directors: N'Kenge (Motown) and Christina Sajous (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical)

Book and Lyrics: Trey Ellis, two-time Emmy Award winner

Music and Lyrics: Shelton L. Becton, Tony Award winner

Choreography: Ray Mercer (The Lion King)

Arrangements: Everett Bradley, GRAMMY nominee

The reading is produced by Y. Dolly Fox, Dawn Derow, Perri Gillon with executive producers Willette Klausner, Richard Bell, and The N'Kenge Foundation. Michael T. Clarkston is the production supervisor, TyNia Brandon and Kim Lara serve as line producers and Morgan Eisen is the production stage manager.

The stellar cast features N'Kenge as Dorothy Dandridge, joined by a cast of Broadway luminaries including Tia Altinay, Felicia Bosewell, Ronnie Bowman Jr., Mark Campbell, Carrie Compere, Dawn Derow, Grace Field, Patrick Oliver Jones, James T. Lane, Alexander Rios, Ollice Spaulding, Jeremy Webb, Darnell Williams, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and Lavon Fischer-Wilson. The band include Deah Love Harriott (Music Director / Piano), Katie Coleman (Associate Music Director / Key 2), Melissa Solcum (Bass), and Shawn Dustin (Drums).

Following two sold-out Carnegie Hall performances in July 2022-where the show earned raves and standing ovations-SPOTLIGHT! went on to capture three New York Theater Festival Awards, including Best Musical, Best Director, and Best Choreographer.

The next milestone for this celebrated new work will be its World Premiere at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, February 20 - March 8, 2026.