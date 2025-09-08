SONGS OF LIGHT & JOY: A DIWALI CELEBRATION TO Premiere At Provincetown Playhouse In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The NYU Steinhardt Graduate Program in Drama Therapy and Live & In Color will present the developmental production of Songs of Light & Joy: A Diwali Celebration at the Provincetown Playhouse (133 MacDougal Street, NYC) for a limited run October 9–12, 2025.

Conceived and directed by award-winning director/choreographer Devanand Janki, this vibrant new musical song cycle features 13 original songs by a powerhouse roster of composers and lyricists including Ari Afsar, Mark Fifer, Timothy Huang, Shyama Iyer, Trent Jeffords, Deepak Kumar, Jaime Lozano, Vaibu Mohan, Adam Overett, Tommy Newman, Sravya Saraswatula, Rona Siddiqui, and Janki himself. The music spans soaring ballads, Bollywood-pop bangers, comedic gems, and deeply personal reflections.

Featuring performances by Evan Balasubramaniam, Kristen Das, Avaana Harvey, Saajan Bodhi Lakahni, Sohm Kapila, Tanzil Philip, and Vikas Venuthurupalli, the show explores universal themes of home, family, resilience, and celebration through humor, heart, and dazzling music.

The production is deeply rooted in community collaboration. Under the leadership of NYU Drama Therapy alum Saumya Goel, audiences will be invited to engage in interactive pre-show activities and post-show celebrations designed to deepen connection and reflect on the cultural rituals of Diwali.

“This show is a love letter to the stories we carry—messy, joyful, sacred,” said Janki. “Collaborating with the team at NYU Drama Therapy has been a beautiful alignment with Live & In Color's mission to create theatre that heals, connects, and uplifts.”

Dr. Nisha Sajnani, Professor and Director of the NYU Drama Therapy Program, added: “Diwali’s triumph of light over darkness is a powerful metaphor for this moment, offering hope, healing, and representation. Songs of Light & Joy embodies our program’s mission to use theatre as a bridge for connection and transformation.”