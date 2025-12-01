SOMEONE ELSE To Have World Premiere At New York Theater Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Someone Else, a new play written and directed by Chris Ikner, will be premiering as part of the New York Theater Festival with performances on February 3 at 9:30 PM, February 4 at 6:30 PM, and February 7 at 4:30 PM. All performances will take place at Teatro LaTea, 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002.

A bold fusion of movement, memory, and live performance, Someone Else unfolds over two days as Eli, an artist preparing for an upcoming gallery opening, finds the past breaking through the walls of the present. Part portrait, part confession, and part living art installation, the play explores how the people who shape us continue to echo long after they're gone. Through shifting bodies, fluid staging, and a space that transforms as fast as memory does, Someone Else asks what it means to finally claim your own story.

Ikner's spare and emotionally immediate staging melds seamlessly with the work of Movement Director Alyssa Fuhrman and Intimacy Director Nick Hrutkay, constructing a world where recollection is physical, architectural, and unavoidable. After years of development and iteration, Someone Else emerges as a fully realized meditation on identity, connection, and the quiet battles fought in the rooms we return to in our minds.

The cast features Brandon Cook as Eli, Reese Abrahamoff as Jordan, Alexa Echevarria as Isabella/Janelle, Diego Valenzuela as Patrick/Blake, Grant Dine as Ben/Dante, and Lexi Cowen as Tori/Whitney.

The production team includes Movement Director Alyssa Fuhrman, Stage Manager Beth Austin, Production Designer Jessica Williams, and Intimacy Director Nick Hrutkay. Someone Else is produced by Zachary Stutts and Caty Wantland.

Performance Schedule:

• February 3 at 9:30 PM

• February 4 at 6:30 PM

• February 7 at 4:30 PM

Tickets are now available at:

https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/someone-else/

As part of the New York Theater Festival, Someone Else offers an electrifying and intimate theatrical experience. This is a story built from the fragments we carry, the ghosts we outgrow, and the moment someone finally chooses themselves.