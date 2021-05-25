SLOPPY BONNIE Announces New Streaming Dates

No Puppet Co. has announced new performance dates for their streaming World Premiere of Sloppy Bonnie, a roadkill musical for the modern chick created by playwright Krista Knight and composer Barry Brinegar and directed by Leah Lowe. The online experience, pre-recorded from live performances May 20-June 5 at OZ Arts Nashville, will be streamed live for a national audience at www.SloppyBonnie.com, June 21-July 15 (previously announced performances were scheduled for June 11-27) with performances on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 5pm PST/8pm EST and Wednesday at 12pm PST/ 3pm EST. Tickets ($10) are available for advance purchase at www.SloppyBonnie.com. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Sloppy Bonnie is a country western musical comedy about a rambunctious bride-to-be named Bonnie (aka Sloppy Bonnie when she's drunk). With the best of intentions, Bonnie sets off on what she hopes will be an inspirational roadtrip to be with her fiancé, Jedidiah, who has ghosted her ever since he left for a revival retreat in the mountains. But along the way, her cookie-cutter femininity causes havoc, turning her into an accidental serial killer.

Irresistible and deliciously irreverent songs and story coalesce in this collaboration by incisive playwright Krista Knight (Vanderbilt Writer in Residence), composer Barry Brinegar, and prominent Nashville director Leah Lowe. Featuring 3 talented actors/singers who portray more than a dozen roles, this fable on the dangers of female subordination offers an unhinged, delightful evening that will have you begging for seconds and maybe even doing the chicken dance.

Virtual media studio No Puppet Co. (Crush) in collaboration with Griffin Dunn is filming this once-in-pandemic production in order to bring Sloppy Bonnie to even the most distanced of audiences. For the price of an eight-piece box, streaming audiences can enjoy a taste of Nashville theatre along with some special digital fixin's.

The cast for Sloppy Bonnie features Nashville-based actors Amanda Disney, Curtis Reed, and James Rudolph II with Filming Assistant Carter Beardmore, Dramaturg Joy Brooke Fairfield, Illuminator Phillip Frank, Choreographer Gabrielle Saliba, Production Assistant Katia Sievert, and Stage Manager Sara Bolek.