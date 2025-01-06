SLEEP NO MORE Played Final Performance at The McKittrick Hotel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sleep No More, the site-specific, immersive experience, has closed following the matinee performance on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Sleep No More played at The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street).

The show was originally announced to end performances on January 28, 2024, but due to immense demand from fans all over the globe, several additional extensions were announced.

Created by Punchdrunk and produced by Emursive (co-founders Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati) in association with Rebecca Gold productions, Sleep No More began previews on March 7, 2011. At closing in its 14th year it played to over two million attendees.

Emursive now passes the torch and masks to their new theatrical experience hit Life And Trust which recently celebrated its 100 performance. A world of money, sex and power unfolds in the Financial District at Conwell Tower (69 Beaver Street)

Emursive's Jonathan Hochwald and Arthur Karpati said in 2024, “Introducing America to the extraordinary genius of Felix Barrett, Maxine Doyle, and the entire Punchdrunk team's creative vision has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. Creating and operating an immersive world at this scale requires the passionate commitment of hundreds of performers, managers, technicians, artisans, executives, and staff. Our brilliant team at Emursive has made the McKittrick Hotel a one-of-a-kind global destination, nurturing production, bringing their immense talents to work, and creating lifelong memories. Now with the new closure date firmly set, they added “We are filled with 14 years of memories and emotions as we come to the end of this extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime creative journey.”

In a joint statement, Punchdrunk's Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle said, “We are incredibly proud of the artistic community Sleep No More has nurtured and the many distinct audiences it has loved in New York. Fourteen years ago, we could never have imagined the astonishing journey this show has been on. It's had an incalculable impact on us all and will live on in our hearts, seep through our skin and sleep in the deepest parts of our imaginations. We are eternally grateful to everyone involved in this production - the team at Emursive, the brilliant casts and crews and of course the creative team who helped create the show in the first place and fed and sustained it throughout the years in New York. It is the end of an era but thrilling to know that the Sleep No More adventure is not finished. The production lives on in Shanghai, now in its 7th year, and we are excited to be exploring new productions internationally. So, as we close the doors to the McKittrick and leave part of our hearts on West 27th Street, we look forward to revealing new ones in the future.”

Over the course of its groundbreaking run at Chelsea's McKittrick Hotel, Sleep No More had welcomed world leaders, global dignitaries, fashion luminaries, and a kaleidoscope of musicians, film artists and rock legends.

The McKittrick Hotel quickly evolved into a multi-venue dining, nightlife, and entertainment destination, attracting adventurous patrons to its Manderley Bar, Club Car theater, rooftop garden restaurant, Gallow Green, and the Winter Lodge. The hotel's diverse stages have hosted the likes of Mumford and Sons, Sting, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Flight of the Conchords, Jon Batiste, Jim James, Amy Schumer, Ed SHeeran, Liam Gallagher, Bob Weir, Brandi Carlisle, Zac Brown, Jack Johnson, Dua Lipa, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Holliday, Ray Lamontagne, Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, RuPaul, Spoon, The National, Lake Street Drive, CHVRCHES, Karen O, John Legend, Nile Rodgers, and so many more.

The McKittrick Hotel had created countless extraordinary events, from surreal parties and masquerade balls to film premieres, Broadway openings, music festivals, charity galas, and spellbinding magic shows. It has showcased works from The National Theatre of Scotland, transfers from London theatres and the Edinburgh Festival, and has become the city's go-to venue for legendary Halloween, New Year's Eve, Mayfair, and Midsommar celebrations

