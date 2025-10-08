SLAM FRANK Extended for a Week; Andrew Fox to Join the Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SLAM FRANK, the incendiary new musical that reimagines Anne Frank’s story through an “intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop lens”, has extended for an additional week of performances at Asylum NYC. And in true Slam Frank fashion, the extension comes with its own twist: the show’s outspoken and polarizing creator, Andrew Fox, will step into the spotlight to play “The Director” and “Mr. Van Daan.

Fox, whose online presence has earned him labels ranging from “provocateur” to “internet troll,” conceived, composed, and co-wrote SLAM FRANK with Joel Sinensky, which is inspired by the viral Twitter thread that asked, “Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?” The musical’s viral premise, imagining what happens when a performatively progressive community theater company decides to decolonize Anne Frank’s diary, has ignited both outrage and acclaim.

“The actor originally playing the role wasn’t available to extend,” said producer Yuriy Pavlish, “and, honestly, Andrew Fox is a once-in-a-generation talent. Who else in this business can not only write a full-length historical hip-hop musical, but also be its leading man? Nobody, that’s who.” ​

Fox’s decision to take the stage blurs the line between art and artist in a production already known for its fearless commitment to discomfort. “I’m deep in preparation. Acting is like being a surgeon of the human soul,” comments Fox. ​ “If I do my job right, this performance could change the world.”



The production stars Olivia Bernábe as Anita, Alex Lewis as Peter, Anya van Hoogstraten as Margot, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, Andrew Fox replaces actor John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, and Walker Stovall as Assistant Stage Manager. Covering the company are Kris Bramson (Female Understudy), Peter Kendall (Male Understudy), and Crystal Stewart (Standby for Edith).