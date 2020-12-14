SHOOTING STAR Musical Releases New COVID-19 Relief Fundraising Medley

SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New Musical has partnered with Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and Pineapple Support to release a music video featuring performers from the new musical's NYC workshops and Los Angeles production, along with cameos from stars of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and the adult film industry.

All of them have come together to showcase moments from SHOOTING STAR while aiming to raise much-needed funds to support performers - of all kinds - affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on a concept by Florian Klein, SHOOTING STAR features a book by Klein, music by Thomas Zaufke, and lyrics by Erik Ransom. A musical love story set in the world of the gay adult film industry, SHOOTING STAR, is the semi-autobiographical tale of porn star Hans Berlin, and offers a sincere look at the human side of this fascinating but taboo industry.

SHOOTING STAR was nominated for two Ovation Awards by the LA Stage Alliance, and received a BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Best Musical nomination. The new musical is currently in development for productions in Chicago and New York (Off-Broadway) with details to come.

Pineapple Support is a nonprofit organization that provides free and low-cost mental health care and emotional support to all members of the adult film industry. To make a tax-deductible donation to Pineapple Support, please visit: https://pineapplesupport.org/donation/

One of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps men, women and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, healthcare, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. To make a tax-deductible donation to BCEFA, please visit: http://donate.broadwaycares.org/ShootingStarMusical