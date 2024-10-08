SHIT. MEET. FAN. Extends Through Mid-December at MCC Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCC Theater has revealed a final extension for the World Premiere of Shit. Meet. Fan., written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, and based on the Lotus Production and Medusa Film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese – the most remade film in cinema history.

Shit. Meet. Fan. will begin previews on Thursday October 10, with an opening night set for Monday October 28 at MCC Theater's Newman Mills Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019). Previously extended through December 1, the production will now run an additional two weeks through Sunday December 15, 2024.

MCC Theater has also announced the understudies for this production. Lennox T. Duong (Hello Kitty Must Die) will cover “Hannah,” DeLance Minefee will cover “Logan,” Jesse Pennington will cover “Brett,” “Rodger,” and “Frank,” Olivia Reis will cover “Sam,” and Jessica Rush will cover “Eve” and “Claire.”

In addition to the two-week extension, two performances have been added on November 9 at 2pm and 8pm. Please note that Jesse Pennington will be on for the role of “Rodger” for those two performances.

MCC will host a digital lottery on TodayTix for Shit. Meet. Fan. The lottery will open for entries weekly on Sundays at 12am and close at 12pm the day prior to the performance. You can enter for a chance to win up to two $35 tickets for the event. Winners are drawn after the lottery closes. If you're a lucky winner, you'll have 1 hour to claim your $35 tickets through the TodayTix app.

MCC will also be hosting a Black affinity night on Wednesday November 20 and a Queer affinity night on Monday November 25. A lottery for a chance to win access to a limited number of $49 tickets will be announced soon. Information about this initiative is available on MCC's website.

Sold-out public performances of Shit. Meet. Fan. will include a cancellation line for any tickets that might get returned or donated closer to curtain time. Names for the cancellation line will be taken beginning 1 hour before each performance, exclusively in-person at the theater, and will be called as tickets become available. Must be in-person once name is called for purchasing. Up to 2 tickets per customer. Cancellation line tickets are $69, all-inclusive. Cancellation line will be outside the theater, please dress accordingly for the weather.

Here's the game... Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That's what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge... Shit. Meet. Fan. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you?

The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara (MCC's BLKS, Slave Play, Bootycandy).

The cast will include Garret Dillahunt (“Hand of God,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) as “Brett,” Genevieve Hannelius (Along for the Ride) as “Sam,” five-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (Into the Woods, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as “Rodger,” Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (Nine, “Schmigadoon!”) as “Eve,” Tony Award nominee Billy Magnussen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Coup!) as “Frank,” Emmy Award winner Debra Messing (“Will and Grace,” Birthday Candles) as “Claire,” Tramell Tillman (“Severance,” Good Night, Oscar) as “Logan,” and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy Rich Asians) as “Hannah.”

Shit. Meet. Fan. will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (MCC's BLKS), costume design by Tony Award nominee Sarafina Bush (for colored girls...), lighting design by Alex Jainchill (MCC's BLKS), sound design by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (MCC's Nollywood Dreams), and hair design by Cookie Jordan (Merrily We Roll Along). Ann James (Table 17) is the Intimacy Coordinator, Joshua Larrinaga-Yocam (MCC's Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties) is the Props Supervisor, Nicole Johnson (MCC's Table 17) is the DEI Consultant, and Imani Champion (Merrily We Roll Along) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

