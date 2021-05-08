Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SEVERED HEADS Monologue Series is Now Available

May. 8, 2021  

From the devilish mind that brought you Submission and Tell Me How I Did comes Severed Heads: monologues from the recently beheaded. A social media influencer with an avid follower, a truffle maker who falls madly in love with his pastry chef, a teacher with a tragic secret in the next room... these six tales of mystery and terror can be consumed in one sitting or spread out over several days, and can be watched in any order you want. For all the talk of losing their heads, I promise there is no gore!

Written and directed by Justin McDevitt, Severed Heads stars Polly McKie, Steven Ralph, Tina Himaya, Brett Radek, Megan Jeannette Smith, & Mason Thomas Hensley.

Watch all of the episodes on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/jmcdev128/videos.


