SEAGULLS ON SULLIVAN STREET Will Receive Private Salon Presentation

Sarah Jessica Parker, Leah Michalos, and Kennedy and John Cogan have announced a private salon presentation of a new play by Anastasia Traina, SEAGULLS ON SULLIVAN STREET, directed by Tony Award–nominated director Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers and Sons). The intimate evening will take place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 6:30.

The salon will feature selections from the play performed by an exceptional ensemble, including Joanne Tucker, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Timothy Britten Parker, Maddie Corman, Maria Dizzia, and Scott Cohen.

Set against the backdrop of downtown New York, Seagulls on Sullivan Street explores themes of connection, longing, and the unexpected ways lives intersect—crafted with Traina’s signature blend of lyricism, humor, and emotional nuance. Under the direction of Sheryl Kaller, the piece is poised to bring this deeply resonant voice to the Off-Broadway landscape in the fall of 2026.

“We’re excited to bring friends and supporters into the room with us as we continue shaping this beautiful play,” said Executive Producer Leah Michalos. “Its development at The Directors Company has been essential, and this salon offers a special first look at what we believe will soon take flight on a New York stage.”