Roundabout Theatre Company Has Suspended All Upcoming Performances

Roundabout Theatre Company has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

We hope this message finds you well. In light of the developing news about the coronavirus (COVID-19), here's the latest from Roundabout.

Following the state's order temporarily barring large public gatherings, and in concert with our colleagues throughout the theatre industry, we've suspended all performances through April 12. Heartbreakingly, that precipitated the premature closings of A Soldier's Play and Darling Grenadine; we congratulate those teams for their remarkable shows.

Meanwhile, Roundabout has made a commitment to pay our artists and staff during this shutdown, for their livelihood and our ongoing work to ensure we have great theatre-including 72 Miles to Go..., Caroline, or Change, and Birthday Candles-ready to share with you soon.

We're adapting as quickly as we can to this situation. As you might imagine, our phone lines are very busy. For your convenience, as always, you can email us at audienceservices@roundabouttheatre.org, or call 212.719.1300. With the expected volume of emails it may take us 3-5 business days to respond, but rest assured that we will get back to you. Our shows are canceled for now, but our staff is here for you.

We have a dedicated page on our website which we will update as soon as we have new information. Thank you for your support. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you when the theatres reopen.

Thank you,

Audience Services

Roundabout Theatre Company





