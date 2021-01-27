Robin Gorman Newman, Jiles King, Matt Redmond and Karreem Washington Join New York Theatre Barn's Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of New York Theatre Barn have announced the exciting addition of four new members to its board: Robin Gorman Newman, Jiles King, Matt Redmond and Karreem Washington. Under the direction of Joe Barros (Artistic Director) and Jen Sandler (Associate Artistic Director), New York Theatre Barn is a non-profit anti-racist theatre company that has served as a home for original culture shifting musicals during incubation since 2007.

Robin Gorman Newman is a Tony nominated producer for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. She authored the book How to Marry a Mensch, serving as inspiration for a musical in early development. She's been seen on CNN and The Today Show and appeared as a Love Coach doing talkbacks Off Broadway. She conceived/led a panel for an American Society of Journalists and Authors conference and BroadwayCon. Robin is founder of Lifelong Theatre Lovers & Supporters (Facebook), has been published in New York Magazine and TDF Stages, and blogs on theatre for her site MotherhoodLater.com. An experienced publicist, Robin has worked with theatrical marketing firms targeting women over 40. She is a member of The Drama League and Alliance for Jewish Theatre.

Jiles King is an accomplished theatre, television and film director and producer, and is committed to the stories of under represented communities. Jiles is the Producing Executive Director of DFW Black Arts and Urban Arts, where he created and executive produced the Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Awards, now in its 3rd year. He served as the first chief executive director for the Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) in Dallas, Texas. At TBAAL, Jiles had the opportunity to work with a plethora of artists including the late Ruby Dee, Diahann Carroll, Debbi Morgan, Fantasia, Ledisi, Loretta Divine, Malik Yoba and Malcolm Jamal Warner. Jiles is a 2003 graduate of Morehouse College and 2015 graduate of Columbia University with a Masters of Fine Arts in theatre producing and management. While in New York, he worked on Broadway with Disney Theatrical. He also served as associate producer with the Tony Award-winning Negro Ensemble Company, Miller Theatre, Harlem School of the arts and several other Off-Broadway companies.

Matt Redmond is a celebrated theatrical agent and has been with DGRW since 2017, rising from Assistant to Owner in just 3 years. Before DGRW, Matt spent time at Manhattan Theatre Club, The MUNY, and Feinstein's/54Below working in Directing and Producing. With a BFA in Acting/Minor in directing from Oklahoma City University, Matt views his experiences from every 'side of the table' as only a strength in leading DGRW. As an agent and a leader, Matt believes it imperative to lead with empathy and focus on the impacts of mental health in our industry. He's dedicated to fostering young, diverse talent as well as guiding careers of established artists. Additionally, Matt is incredibly passionate about teaching. He has taught with and for Oklahoma City University, The University of Oklahoma, The Hart School, Elon University, University of Central Oklahoma, The Growing Studio, BroadwayPlus, Bridge to Broadway, Broadway Method Academy, and many more institutions.

Karreem Washington is a lawyer with a focus on intellectual property. He works at a Manhattan law firm, Pierce & Kwok LLP, where he handles clients in all areas of the law, including entertainment law, real estate, etc. He is a trained actor (Univ of Southern CA, Masters degree from The Actors Studio/Pace Univ), with a passion for theatre and film.

New York Theatre Barn has been incubating original musicals in front of live audiences since 2007. The support of NYTB means investment in process. Over the past year, the company has presented 74 new musicals, lifted up the work of 122 writers and over 300 artists, and launched Theatre Barn Records (a new imprint of Broadway Records dedicated to new musicals in development) and its first album Willow. NYTB values musical theatre as one of the world's supreme healing tools, and creates space for artists to dream about how beautiful and extraordinary the world can be. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.